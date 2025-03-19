In Kremenchuk, a man wounded a soldier with a traumatic weapon: law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances
Kyiv • UNN
In Kremenchuk, a man shot a military officer of the TCC with a traumatic pistol, wounding him in the leg. The police detained the attacker and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
In Kremenchuk, a local resident fired a shot from a traumatic pistol and wounded a serviceman of the RTCC in the leg. The police seized the weapon. The investigative team is clarifying the circumstances of the incident. This is reported by the National Police in the Poltava region, writes UNN.
On March 19, at about 07:00, while patrolling the city of Kremenchuk, a patrol police squad and RTCC servicemen saw a suspicious passerby. When trying to check the documents, the man fired a shot at the soldier, causing him a leg injury
Patrol police officers detained the man. Medics provided assistance to the wounded soldier. Fortunately, it was done without hospitalization.
The police investigative team, which arrived at the scene, established that the offender is a local resident born in 1977. The traumatic weapon was seized. The circumstances and causes of the incident are being investigated. The issue of legal qualification of the incident is being resolved.
