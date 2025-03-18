Military vehicle in Kharkiv hit a cyclist: investigation launched
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, a TCC vehicle hit a cyclist who suddenly turned towards the car. An official investigation has been launched to clarify the circumstances of the incident.
A road accident involving a military vehicle and a cyclist occurred in Kharkiv. The leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support has appointed an official investigation into this fact. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, reports UNN.
Details
This incident occurred during the movement of a mobile notification group in the city.
According to preliminary data, the cyclist was riding in the middle of a narrow road and unexpectedly maneuvered towards the vehicle. The driver, being on a difficult section of the road, did not manage to avoid a collision, as a result of which the bicycle got under the wheels of the car.
After the collision, the soldiers stopped to provide assistance, but the victim left the scene. His vehicle was damaged.
The Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP initiated an official investigation into the fact of the accident. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified, and the competent authorities will give a legal assessment of the actions of the participants in the incident.
Let us remind you
A video is circulating online showing a vehicle of servicemen of the TCC and SP in Kharkiv running over a citizen who was riding a bicycle.