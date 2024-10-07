ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 31336 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 98600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161323 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134761 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141374 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179448 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111977 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170510 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Actual people
Actual places
In Sumy region 8 “Shaheds” downed, 4 injured, including a child, due to a Russian drone attack

In Sumy region 8 “Shaheds” downed, 4 injured, including a child, due to a Russian drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12742 views

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 18 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 49 explosions were recorded. In the Sumy community, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded as a result of a Geranium-2 UAV attack.

Russian troops fired 18 times at Sumy region at night and in the morning, 49 explosions were recorded. In the Sumy community, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack, the Sumy RMA reported. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, in the morning the enemy launched KABs in the direction of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, on October 7, in the sky over Sumy region, our defenders destroyed 8 enemy Shaheds," RMA reported on Telegram.

According to the report, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 49 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Mykolaivska, Khotyn, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Putivlska, Shalyhynska, and Berezivska communities were shelled.

  • Bilopilska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (7 explosions), FPV drones (3 explosions). 
  • Mykolaivska community: KAB was launched (2 explosions). 
  • Shalyhynska community: 5 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. 
  • Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (10 explosions) and launched a rocket attack (1 explosion). 
  • Sumy community: an attack by a Geranium-2 UAV was recorded. As a result, 4 civilians (including 1 child) were injured. 
  • Berezivska community: 2 strikes of “Geranium-2” UAVs (2 explosions). 
  • Khotyn community: there was a launch of KAB (2 explosions). 
  • Putivlska community: Russians dropped 12 mines on the territory of the community. 
  • Yunakivska community: an attack by KAB (1 explosion).

Already in the morning, the Ukrainian Air Force reported three launches of enemy KABs in the direction of Sumy region.

In Sumy region, a number of communities came under Russian shelling, 10 explosions recorded06.10.24, 09:34 • 21079 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
shahed-131Shahed 131
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
sumySums

