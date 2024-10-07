In Sumy region 8 “Shaheds” downed, 4 injured, including a child, due to a Russian drone attack

Russian troops fired 18 times at Sumy region at night and in the morning, 49 explosions were recorded. In the Sumy community, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack, the Sumy RMA reported. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, in the morning the enemy launched KABs in the direction of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, on October 7, in the sky over Sumy region, our defenders destroyed 8 enemy Shaheds," RMA reported on Telegram.

According to the report, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 49 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Mykolaivska, Khotyn, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Putivlska, Shalyhynska, and Berezivska communities were shelled.

Bilopilska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (7 explosions), FPV drones (3 explosions).

Mykolaivska community: KAB was launched (2 explosions).

Shalyhynska community: 5 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (10 explosions) and launched a rocket attack (1 explosion).

Sumy community: an attack by a Geranium-2 UAV was recorded. As a result, 4 civilians (including 1 child) were injured.

Berezivska community: 2 strikes of “Geranium-2” UAVs (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: there was a launch of KAB (2 explosions).

Putivlska community: Russians dropped 12 mines on the territory of the community.

Yunakivska community: an attack by KAB (1 explosion).

Already in the morning, the Ukrainian Air Force reported three launches of enemy KABs in the direction of Sumy region.

In Sumy region, a number of communities came under Russian shelling, 10 explosions recorded