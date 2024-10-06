In Sumy region, a number of communities came under Russian shelling, 10 explosions recorded

The Russian invaders fired mortars, launched unmanned aerial vehicles and attacked with FPV drones. The border areas were shelled 8 times.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Sumy RMA.

The situation at the border as of 8:00 a.m. on October 6, 2024.

10 explosions were recorded as a result of attacks by the Russian aggressor: Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, and Velykopysarivska communities were shelled.

Details

Velykopysarivska community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions);

Myropilska community: an FPV drone strike was recorded (1 explosion);



Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (3 explosions) and anti-aircraft guns (1 explosion);



Khotyn community: an unexploded ordnance was launched (3 explosions).



In addition, in the sky over Sumy region, our defenders destroyed 5 enemy “Shaheds”



