Man killed in Kharkiv region due to Russian drone attack on car, another wounded by KABs

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Izyum district, a civilian was killed by an enemy drone strike on a car, and another was wounded as a result of enemy shelling with KABs, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 5, at about 11:50 a.m., the enemy fired a drone at the village of Nyzhche Solone, Izium district. "A hit was recorded on a civilian car driven by a 49-year-old man. The driver died of his injuries in an ambulance on the way to the hospital," the prosecutor's office said on social media.

At around 15:30, the Russian Federation reportedly shelled the same village again, this time using two KABs. Private households were damaged. "An 87-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized," the statement said.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched.

