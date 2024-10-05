ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 37367 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100388 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162231 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135284 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141590 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138321 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179842 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170846 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Man killed in Kharkiv region due to Russian drone attack on car, another wounded by KABs

Man killed in Kharkiv region due to Russian drone attack on car, another wounded by KABs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20290 views

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Izyum district. A 49-year-old man died as a result of a drone strike on a car, and an 87-year-old resident was wounded during an attack by KABs.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Izyum district, a civilian was killed by an enemy drone strike on a car, and another was wounded as a result of enemy shelling with KABs, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 5, at about 11:50 a.m., the enemy fired a drone at the village of Nyzhche Solone, Izium district. "A hit was recorded on a civilian car driven by a 49-year-old man. The driver died of his injuries in an ambulance on the way to the hospital," the prosecutor's office said on social media.

At around 15:30, the Russian Federation reportedly shelled the same village again, this time using two KABs. Private households were damaged. "An 87-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized," the statement said.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched.

Sinegubov: Forced evacuation is being considered in northern Kharkiv region due to Russian attacks03.10.24, 12:09 • 17693 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine

