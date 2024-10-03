ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sinegubov: Forced evacuation is being considered in northern Kharkiv region due to Russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17694 views

Due to the intensification of hostile attacks in the north of Kharkiv region, the possibility of forced evacuation of civilians is being considered. Already, 200 families from three communities have been evacuated, and 75 more remain.

In the north of Kharkiv region, the possibility of forced evacuation of civilians is being considered due to the intensification of hostile attacks. Already 200 families from three communities have been evacuated, and 75 more remain. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

“The situation is difficult in the north of Kharkiv region, in Lipetsk and Vovchansk. Despite the fact that the enemy has increased the number of attacks there, our soldiers are holding their positions and the front line is stable,” said Syniehubov.

He says that 25 assault attacks were registered in the Kupiansk sector yesterday, and the number of artillery attacks is increasing daily.

“We are considering the issue of forced evacuation of civilians from these areas. There are still 5 families in Kupyansk, but we will evacuate them in a day or two. In total, we have evacuated 200 families in three communities over the past month, with 75 families remaining,” added Syniehubov.

According to him, RMA is currently monitoring the situation in the Izyum sector, as the situation there is difficult.

Recall

In Kharkiv region, on the morning of October 3, Russian troops shelled the village of Cherkaska Lozova. Three people were injured in the attack. Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were injured in the shelling of Kharkiv region by Russia. Another man was injured due to the explosion of an unidentified explosive device in the village of Izium district.

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
iziumIzium
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

