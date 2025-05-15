Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he is "cautiously optimistic" about progress towards peace in Ukraine, but now it all depends on Moscow, UNN writes, citing ANSA.

Details

"We need to see what happens in the next few days: I remain cautiously optimistic that if the Russians also want to cooperate, and not only the Ukrainians, who are doing so, then in the next few hours there may be a breakthrough" to peace in Ukraine, Rutte said upon arrival at an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya.

"Now the ball is in Russia's court," Rutte repeated.

Noting the importance of the support provided to Ukraine, Rutte said: "We must do everything possible to stop this war."

Pointing to Turkey's role in this process, Rutte, as reported by Dünya Gazetesi, said: "Turkey has relations with both sides, its power of persuasion is high. If Russia is in Istanbul with its delegation, we will see what happens."

He also said that Russia must take "next steps", Le Monde points out.

Russians accuse of lying about the time of "the beginning of negotiations in Turkey" - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council