Russians accuse of lying about the time of "the beginning of negotiations in Turkey" - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council

The Russian Federation is spreading lies about the time of the "start of negotiations in Turkey", the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russians are spreading lies in the media about the "start of negotiations in Turkey" at 10 a.m. Moscow time. This is not true. Such a time was not planned - wrote Kovalenko.

The head of the CPD stressed that "it is not excluded that the Russians simply want to manipulate the topic of negotiations." "Because their propagandists are already writing that "negotiations are needed by everyone except Ukraine." That's what they're counting on," he said.

"In fact, only Russia does not need the movement towards peace, which in every possible way avoids a ceasefire for 30 days and a normal dialogue, and even spreads such lies," Kovalenko emphasized.

