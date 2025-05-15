Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul (Turkey) are scheduled to begin around 10:00. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

"Negotiations on Ukraine in Istanbul are scheduled to begin around 10:00 Moscow time," one of the Russian publications reports.

As you know, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he emphasized that no negotiation formats have been worked out yet, except for possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders.

Special Representative of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, Steve Vitkoff reported that together with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he will travel to Turkey on Friday, May 16, to participate in the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

Let us remind you

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's assistant, Vladimir Medinsky.

In turn, US President Donald Trump also decided not to go to Turkey for the Ukrainian-Russian "peace" talks. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already arrived in Turkey.

