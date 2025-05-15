Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul: The Telegraph names 3 scenarios

$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 11579 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 04:00 PM • 85276 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 47343 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 95360 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 54192 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 46463 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 99921 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56264 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72716 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63111 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 31138 views

Kyiv has still not received an answer as to whether Putin will go to negotiations in Turkey - media

May 14, 03:22 PM • 7802 views

In Kyiv on May 15, the main flag of the state will be lowered: what is the reason

May 14, 04:16 PM • 19309 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 41412 views

"An explosion will occur with a parade of movements of national minorities": the National Security and Defense Council commented on Naryshkin's statement about attempts to "dismember" Russia

08:12 PM • 6640 views
"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 41466 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 85276 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 95360 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 99921 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 130017 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 31200 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54742 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 65703 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 63110 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 71336 views
Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul: The Telegraph names 3 scenarios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

The British publication The Telegraph has outlined three possible scenarios for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. The probability of each scenario is considered.

Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul: The Telegraph names 3 scenarios

The British publication The Telegraph named three possible scenarios for "peace talks" on Ukraine in Istanbul. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The authors of the material note that these negotiations could be the most important event since the invasion of Putin's troops into Ukraine.

Three scenarios that could play out in Istanbul

The publication made a forecast regarding the probability of implementing each of the three scenarios of likely Ukrainian-Russian negotiations.

Scenario one. Probability - 1/5

Zelenskyy and Putin sit down at the negotiating table, which will be their first personal meeting since December 2019.

The two men cannot help but hide their disgust for each other, but have agreed to the meeting due to pressure from Mr. Trump. The US President also arrives in Istanbul for a day, which he believes could be historic. Acting as a mediator, the US gives each of the warring leaders the opportunity to state their position on peace.

Zelenskyy lays out his well-known position: Russia must agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire before they can hold any meaningful peace talks.

The Ukrainian president is firmly convinced that Trump and Kyiv's European allies also believe that the process should look like this.

Putin has another plan. He reiterates his main points: Zelenskyy is an illegitimate leader of Ukraine and should not be allowed to negotiate.

Instead, he says, the only negotiations that should take place are between officials from Moscow and Washington, where they will agree on a change of government in Kyiv, a written agreement preventing Ukraine's membership in NATO and limiting the size of the country's armed forces.

At this point, Trump will have to decide who he sees as the main obstacle to peace and act accordingly.

Scenario two. Probability - 4/5

Zelenskyy keeps his word and arrives in Istanbul, where he claims he is ready to meet with Putin to discuss ending the war.

But the Russian officials who arrived in the Turkish city are not of the highest level: it is a delegation consisting of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, former Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and senior aide Kirill Dmitriev.

The President of Ukraine states that he will not meet with anyone from the Russian side except Putin, and keeps his word.

Reluctantly, Zelenskyy's team of chief aides is sent to meet with their Russian counterparts in the hope that Trump will continue to see Putin as the main obstacle to peace.

After a series of brief talks, a small American team reports to its president that it really believes the Russians are to blame for the war.

What follows is a series of calls to European foreign ministers to prepare a huge package of sanctions targeting oil exports and the banking sector, which they believe will be enough to bring Putin back to the negotiating table.

Scenario three. Probability - 2/5

Putin has convinced the US president that he was too busy to fly to Istanbul, despite offering the city as a venue for peace talks.

The Russian delegation tells Steve Witkoff, the US interlocutor with the Kremlin, that Zelenskyy did not meet with them and is therefore opposed to the White House's peace efforts. Officials from Kyiv and Europe will argue the opposite, but Trump has already made up his mind.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

In turn, US President Donald Trump also decided not to go to Turkey for the Ukrainian-Russian "peace" talks. At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already arrived in Turkey.

Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor13.05.25, 00:58 • 3206 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

