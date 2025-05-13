Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor

$41.550.04
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM • 6548 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 19772 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 30567 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 50098 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 55496 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 31328 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 28711 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27296 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26234 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32620 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Popular news

A hepatitis A outbreak has been recorded in a village in Zakarpattia: restrictions have been introduced

May 12, 01:00 PM • 6208 views

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

May 12, 01:00 PM • 11203 views

The enemy shelled Sumy Oblast 420 times between May 8th and 11th - RMA

May 12, 02:19 PM • 4692 views

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko remains in office and continues his work - NGU

May 12, 02:49 PM • 6436 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 29113 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 50098 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 55496 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 87680 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 110821 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 94590 views
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 29154 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 68922 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 44971 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 50997 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 131215 views
Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker has proposed moving peace talks on the war in Ukraine to Vienna. Kyiv is still hesitant due to Austria's neutrality.

Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker wants to move the peace talks on the war in Ukraine to Vienna. He said this in an interview with Euractiv, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, according to the politician, Kyiv has doubts about Austria's neutrality, and therefore has not yet accepted the corresponding proposal.

Vienna remains a good place to discuss international issues in the future - this will also be an opportunity for the war in Ukraine

- said Stocker.

The publication adds that many in high-ranking military circles in Austria are concerned that neutrality has left the country exposed at a particularly dangerous moment in history, "especially given how little Vienna spends on defense."

"Although similar concerns prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their neutrality and join NATO after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Austria has not moved from its place," the authors note.

Europe insists on participating in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - Barrot11.05.25, 17:37 • 3972 views

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 said that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump says he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

MFA: putin is unlikely to come to negotiations with Zelensky in Istanbul11.05.25, 21:35 • 8346 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Vienna
Austria
Istanbul
Turkey
Ukraine
