Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor
Kyiv • UNN
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker has proposed moving peace talks on the war in Ukraine to Vienna. Kyiv is still hesitant due to Austria's neutrality.
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker wants to move the peace talks on the war in Ukraine to Vienna. He said this in an interview with Euractiv, UNN reports.
Details
At the same time, according to the politician, Kyiv has doubts about Austria's neutrality, and therefore has not yet accepted the corresponding proposal.
Vienna remains a good place to discuss international issues in the future - this will also be an opportunity for the war in Ukraine
The publication adds that many in high-ranking military circles in Austria are concerned that neutrality has left the country exposed at a particularly dangerous moment in history, "especially given how little Vienna spends on defense."
"Although similar concerns prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their neutrality and join NATO after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Austria has not moved from its place," the authors note.
Let us remind you
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 said that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.
Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump says he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.
