MFA: putin is unlikely to come to negotiations with Zelensky in Istanbul

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine doubts that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will agree to fly to Istanbul for negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was written by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Andriy Sybiha on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, the diplomat commented on Zelenskyy's statement that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for the Kremlin leader in Turkey on May 15.

This is what a true leader does. He does not hide behind anyone or anything - Sybiha noted.

In his opinion, it is highly unlikely that "the Russian side has even a shred of such courage."

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for Putin in Turkey on May 15. According to him, he hopes that Putin "will not look for reasons this time why he cannot do something."

Ukraine fully supports Trump's call for a complete and unconditional ceasefire - Markarova