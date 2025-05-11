$41.510.00
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
05:14 PM • 19892 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 36623 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 63145 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 81516 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 73505 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 99822 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 59615 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 71959 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 75333 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64685 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

MFA: putin is unlikely to come to negotiations with Zelensky in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine doubts that putin will agree to negotiations with Zelensky in Turkey on May 15. Sybiha believes it is unlikely that the Russian Federation will have enough courage.

MFA: putin is unlikely to come to negotiations with Zelensky in Istanbul

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine doubts that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will agree to fly to Istanbul for negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was written by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Andriy Sybiha on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, the diplomat commented on Zelenskyy's statement that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for the Kremlin leader in Turkey on May 15.

This is what a true leader does. He does not hide behind anyone or anything

- Sybiha noted.

In his opinion, it is highly unlikely that "the Russian side has even a shred of such courage."

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for Putin in Turkey on May 15. According to him, he hopes that Putin "will not look for reasons this time why he cannot do something."

Ukraine fully supports Trump's call for a complete and unconditional ceasefire - Markarova11.05.25, 20:54 • 1244 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
