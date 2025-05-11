$41.510.00
Ukraine fully supports Trump's call for a complete and unconditional ceasefire - Markarova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1238 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States has declared Ukraine's full support for Trump's call for a ceasefire.

Ukraine fully supports Trump's call for a complete and unconditional ceasefire - Markarova

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova, stated that Ukraine fully supports the call of US President Donald Trump for a complete and unconditional ceasefire. She wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Ukraine fully supports President Trump's call for a complete and unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine is also ready for direct negotiations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be there in person to do this. The question is, is Russia ready to end the war of its own accord and stop the killings?

- wrote Markarova.

We will remind

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine should agree to Russia's proposal for negotiations in Turkey. He believes that this needs to be done immediately.

In turn, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12. He will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
