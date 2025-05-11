Europe insists on participating in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - Barrot

$41.510.00
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
May 11, 05:32 AM

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

May 11, 06:21 AM

Defense forces shot down 60 enemy UAVs overnight, another 41 were lost

May 11, 08:06 AM

More than 8,000 civilians still remain in the Kupiansk region, despite daily shelling - OVA

May 11, 08:51 AM

Snow in May: it's snowing on the way to Bukovel - drivers are advised to be careful

10:54 AM

Ukraine warns of frost: yellow and orange levels of danger declared

01:17 PM
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM
Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

12:16 PM

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsik and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM
YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Europe insists on participating in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - Barrot

Kyiv

 1004 views

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that the EU must play an active role in future negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. He stressed the importance of a ceasefire before the start of negotiations.

Europe insists on participating in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - Barrot

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot has stated that the European Union should play an active role in future negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This is reported by Radio France, writes UNN.

Details

"Yesterday in Kyiv, we witnessed a historic moment: a decisive step was taken towards peace in Ukraine," Barrot said. "This unanimous call from Europeans and Ukrainians, with the support of the Americans, for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday has prompted Vladimir Putin to take a step in the right direction. This is good, and we are ready, starting next Thursday, to start negotiations leading to a lasting peace in Ukraine."

"Yes - to negotiations, but first a ceasefire," Barrot added.

However, he stressed that "for this we need a ceasefire": "We do not negotiate under bombs and drones. The last time we did this was in Istanbul in 2022, it led to failure and did not prevent Vladimir Putin from committing the massacre in Bucha, which horrified the entire planet. So yes, to peace talks, but first a ceasefire."

"If there is no ceasefire, we can count on the Europeans and Americans to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin," the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs said. "We have the opportunity to introduce large-scale sanctions that will have a devastating impact on the Russian economy. The sanctions imposed by Europeans on the Russian economy over the past three years have already cost Vladimir Putin 400 billion euros, or three years of military budget."

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Trump's special representative in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg said that there must be a ceasefire before negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow can begin.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Keith Kellogg
European Union
France
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
