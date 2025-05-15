Trump is not going to Turkey for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 11027 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 04:00 PM • 83140 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 46301 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 94122 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 53273 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 46245 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 99450 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56231 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72688 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63080 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 30552 views

Kyiv has still not received an answer as to whether Putin will go to negotiations in Turkey - media

May 14, 03:22 PM • 6394 views

In Kyiv on May 15, the main flag of the state will be lowered: what is the reason

May 14, 04:16 PM • 17935 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 40701 views

"An explosion will occur with a parade of movements of national minorities": the National Security and Defense Council commented on Naryshkin's statement about attempts to "dismember" Russia

08:12 PM • 5650 views
Trump is not going to Turkey for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

US Secretary of State Rubio has already arrived in Turkey on the eve of negotiations. Russian dictator Putin will also not participate in the negotiations.

Trump is not going to Turkey for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump will not go to Turkey for Ukrainian-Russian "peace" talks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

At the same time, as CNN learned, US Secretary of State Rubio has already arrived in Turkey on the eve of possible Ukrainian-Russian negotiations.

Rubio's initial goal of a foreign ministers' informal meeting of NATO countries - was overshadowed by both potential talks between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul, and the expected dialogue between Rubio and his Syrian counterpart

- the publication reports.

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, informs that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Turkey.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul prevented new US sanctions against Moscow - WP14.05.25, 22:16 • 2690 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
NATO
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
