US President Donald Trump will not go to Turkey for Ukrainian-Russian "peace" talks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

At the same time, as CNN learned, US Secretary of State Rubio has already arrived in Turkey on the eve of possible Ukrainian-Russian negotiations.

Rubio's initial goal of a foreign ministers' informal meeting of NATO countries - was overshadowed by both potential talks between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul, and the expected dialogue between Rubio and his Syrian counterpart - the publication reports.

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, informs that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Turkey.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

