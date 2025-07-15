$41.840.05
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, after a missile attack, a fire of dry grass and shrubs broke out on an area of 1 hectare, which was extinguished by rescuers. A 69-year-old man, wounded in the attack, is receiving medical care in the hospital.

Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast

After a missile attack on Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, a fire broke out, requiring the help of rescuers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Dry grass and shrubs caught fire in an open area. Firefighters extinguished the blaze covering an area of 1 hectare

 - the report says.

The State Emergency Service also informed that a 69-year-old man injured in the attack is receiving medical assistance in the hospital.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Mykolaiv region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Ochakiv, with one person reported injured.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWar
Mykolaiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ochakiv Raion
