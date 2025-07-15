Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast
In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, after a missile attack, a fire of dry grass and shrubs broke out on an area of 1 hectare, which was extinguished by rescuers. A 69-year-old man, wounded in the attack, is receiving medical care in the hospital.
After a missile attack on Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, a fire broke out, requiring the help of rescuers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Dry grass and shrubs caught fire in an open area. Firefighters extinguished the blaze covering an area of 1 hectare
The State Emergency Service also informed that a 69-year-old man injured in the attack is receiving medical assistance in the hospital.
Earlier, UNN wrote that in Mykolaiv region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Ochakiv, with one person reported injured.