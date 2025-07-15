Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast

After a missile attack on Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, a fire broke out, requiring the help of rescuers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Dry grass and shrubs caught fire in an open area. Firefighters extinguished the blaze covering an area of 1 hectare - the report says.

The State Emergency Service also informed that a 69-year-old man injured in the attack is receiving medical assistance in the hospital.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Mykolaiv region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Ochakiv, with one person reported injured.