Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 14300 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
06:35 AM • 44882 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 55256 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 81182 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 70255 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 52958 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 42660 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 79423 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 71955 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24753 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Ochakiv hit by Russian missile strike, one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, a 69-year-old man was wounded as a result of a missile attack and hospitalized. A dry grass fire also broke out outside the city.

Ochakiv hit by Russian missile strike, one injured

In the Mykolaiv region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Ochakiv, one person is known to have been injured, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv OVA, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Ochakiv. As a result of the missile attack, a 69-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized.

- Kim wrote.

Explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid the threat of enemy drones15.07.25, 11:03 • 3502 views

According to him, a dry grass fire broke out outside the city, services are working.

Mykolaiv region attacked by enemy "Shaheds", infrastructure damaged15.07.25, 08:19 • 5006 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Mykolaiv Oblast
Ochakiv Raion
