Ochakiv hit by Russian missile strike, one injured

In the Mykolaiv region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Ochakiv, one person is known to have been injured, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv OVA, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Ochakiv. As a result of the missile attack, a 69-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized. - Kim wrote.

According to him, a dry grass fire broke out outside the city, services are working.

