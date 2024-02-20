Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified a russian who gave orders to his subordinates to detain local residents during the occupation of the Kinburn Peninsula. This is reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Investigators found that before the full-scale invasion of russia, Yevgeny Deli served in the 10th Separate Special Forces Brigade of the General Staff of the russian Armed Forces.

However, after February 24, 2022, he acted under the guise of the commander of an artillery unit of the "volunteer assault corps" that participated in the capture of the Kinburn Peninsula.

While on the territory of the temporarily occupied community, he was responsible for suppressing the resistance movement in the region and organized mass repressions against local residents.

Currently, the SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). Comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for war crimes. The offender has been fully identified and will be found and punished in the future - the agency summarized.

Law enforcement officers found out that on August 2022, the defendant and his subordinates arrived at the house of a local resident. In the yard, the racists grabbed the man, tied him up and threw him into a truck.

The victim was then brought to a russian torture chamber, where he was beaten for at least 6 days, cigarette butts were put out on his body and he was threatened with death. The SBU explains that in this way the occupiers tried to "beat" him into confirming his cooperation with the Defense Forces.

Without receiving a "confession," the man with multiple bruises, injuries to his spine and internal organs was taken away and dumped near the then-occupied Kherson.

In addition, on , on the orders of Delhi, the invaders kidnapped a resident of the village of Pokrovske and kept her chained to a chair for a day in one of the seized houses.

Then the victim was taken in the trunk of a car to a torture chamber in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region, where she was kept without food and water for 3 days. Despite the brutal torture, the Nazis did not hear any "confessions" from the woman and then dumped her in the open area of the peninsula.

