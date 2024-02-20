Tortured locals during the occupation: russian special forces officer who captured Kinburn Spit was served with a notice of suspicion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101821 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111925 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154541 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158132 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254614 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175003 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166082 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148439 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228220 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 29130 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 33994 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 40094 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 37542 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 24983 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254614 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228220 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214040 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239667 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226255 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101821 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72486 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78946 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113725 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114588 views
Actual
Tortured locals during the occupation: russian special forces officer who captured Kinburn Spit was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23461 views

According to the investigation, russian commander Yevgeny Deli organized the detention and torture of local residents during the occupation of the Kinburn Spit in Ukraine.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified a russian who gave orders to his subordinates to detain local residents during the occupation of the Kinburn Peninsula. This is reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

 Investigators found that before the full-scale invasion of russia, Yevgeny Deli served in the 10th Separate Special Forces Brigade of the General Staff of the russian Armed Forces.

Attempted to break through Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Robotyn: two more militants served with suspicion notices, face life imprisonment19.02.24, 16:38 • 22740 views

However, after February 24, 2022, he acted under the guise of the commander of an artillery unit of the "volunteer assault corps" that participated in the capture of the Kinburn Peninsula.

While on the territory of the temporarily occupied community, he was responsible for suppressing the resistance movement in the region and organized mass repressions against local residents.

Currently, the SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). Comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for war crimes. The offender has been fully identified and will be found and punished in the future

- the agency summarized.

Addendum

Law enforcement officers found out that on  August 2022, the defendant and his subordinates arrived at the house of a local resident. In the yard, the racists grabbed the man, tied him up and threw him into a truck.

The victim was then brought to a russian torture chamber, where he was beaten for at least 6 days, cigarette butts were put out on his body and he was threatened with death. The SBU explains that in this way the occupiers tried to "beat" him into confirming his cooperation with the Defense Forces.

A 16-year-old boy was tortured during the occupation of Kupiansk district: three enemy accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion19.02.24, 11:32 • 30000 views

Without receiving a "confession," the man with multiple bruises, injuries to his spine and internal organs was taken away and dumped near the then-occupied Kherson.

In addition, on , on the orders of Delhi, the invaders kidnapped a resident of the village of Pokrovske and kept her chained to a chair for a day in one of the seized houses.

Then the victim was taken in the trunk of a car to a torture chamber in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region, where she was kept without food and water for 3 days. Despite the brutal torture, the Nazis did not hear any "confessions" from the woman and then dumped her in the open area of the peninsula.

Recall

Five russian servicemen were notified of suspicion of torturing four civilians in the city of Trostianets, Sumy region, in March 2022.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kinburn-spitKinburn Spit
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
delhiDelhi

Contact us about advertising