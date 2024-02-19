Attempted to break through Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Robotyn: two more militants served with suspicion notices, face life imprisonment

The Security Service has gathered evidence against two more traitors who fought against the Defense Forces on the southern front, and they have been served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports.

According to the SBU, in December 2023, Ukrainian defenders captured both criminals during fierce fighting near Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia.

Both detainees are residents of Crimea who voluntarily joined the 1152nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 47th Motorized Rifle Division of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in the fall of 2022.

While in the ranks of the occupation group, one of the defendants was appointed a rifleman, the other - deputy platoon commander.

After undergoing training at a training ground in Russia in October-November 2022, the militants were transferred to the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

There, they set up fortifications around the city and along the perimeter of the seized airport. They were also on duty at enemy checkpoints.

Later, both traitors were sent to the area of Robotyne to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

However, the racists did not succeed - during one of the assaults, both militants were captured by the Defense Forces.

SBU investigators have now served both detainees a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ ч. 2 Art. 111 (high treason);

▪️ part 7 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration activities).

As for one of them, the pre-trial investigation has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court

Enemy accomplices face life imprisonment.