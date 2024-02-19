ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88476 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108962 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151739 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155670 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251599 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174462 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165670 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148367 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226567 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

Attempted to break through Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Robotyn: two more militants served with suspicion notices, face life imprisonment

Attempted to break through Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Robotyn: two more militants served with suspicion notices, face life imprisonment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22737 views

Two Russian soldiers who fought against Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhia region in December 2023 were charged with treason and collaboration after being captured.

The Security Service has gathered evidence against two more traitors who fought against the Defense Forces on the southern front, and they have been served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SBU, in December 2023, Ukrainian defenders captured both criminals during fierce fighting near Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia.

Both detainees are residents of Crimea who voluntarily joined the 1152nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 47th Motorized Rifle Division of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in the fall of 2022.

While in the ranks of the occupation group, one of the defendants was appointed a rifleman, the other - deputy platoon commander.

After undergoing training at a training ground in Russia in October-November 2022, the militants were transferred to the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

There, they set up fortifications around the city and along the perimeter of the seized airport. They were also on duty at enemy checkpoints.

Later, both traitors were sent to the area of Robotyne to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

However, the racists did not succeed - during one of the assaults, both militants were captured by the Defense Forces.

Add

SBU investigators have now served both detainees a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ ч. 2 Art. 111 (high treason);

▪️ part 7 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration activities).

As for one of them, the pre-trial investigation has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court

Enemy accomplices face life imprisonment.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
berdianskBerdiansk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising