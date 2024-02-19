A 16-year-old boy was tortured during the occupation of Kupiansk district: three enemy accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
A 16-year-old boy was tortured during the occupation of Kupiansk district: three enemy accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion

A 16-year-old boy was tortured during the occupation of Kupiansk district: three enemy accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29998 views

The prosecutor's office served suspicion notices to three residents of the Kupiansk district who tortured and abused a 16-year-old boy in August 2022 to obtain information about pro-Ukrainian citizens.

The prosecutor's office has served notice of suspicion to three residents of the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region who, in August 2022, tortured and abused a 16-year-old boy, forcing him to provide information about Ukrainians with an active public position, hunters, and JFO participants. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, three residents of Kupiansk district were served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Two of them are also charged with collaboration (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

The investigation found that on August 15, 2022, in one of the settlements of the Kupiansk district, three armed men dressed in military uniforms forcibly dragged a 16-year-old boy who was returning home and took him to a torture chamber.

"The victim was held there for 16 days. The suspects tortured and abused the teenager: they put a gas mask on his head to block his airways, forced him to squat and do push-ups. The defendants also systematically beat the boy, hardly fed him, and gave him technical water instead of drinking water," the prosecutor's office added.

The suspects also sent the teenager to clear the rubble caused by shelling by the Russian armed forces and forced him to wash the cars of the Russian military.

Five Russian servicemen who tortured civilians during the occupation of Sumy region have been served with suspicion notices09.02.24, 16:47 • 24404 views

The collaborators thus tried to get information from the young man about pro-Ukrainian citizens and ATO/JFO participants in the Kupiansk district.

"During the occupation of the community, one of the suspects became the so-called 'Deputy Head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Temporary Civil Administration of Kharkiv Region'. Another suspect took the pseudo-position of "acting assistant district police inspector of the department of district police inspectors," the prosecutor's office said.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has served pro-Russian blogger and former head of the banned Derzhava party Dmytro Vasylets with a notice of suspicion of public calls for the destruction of Ukraine .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk

