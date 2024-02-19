A 16-year-old boy was tortured during the occupation of Kupiansk district: three enemy accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion

The prosecutor's office has served notice of suspicion to three residents of the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region who, in August 2022, tortured and abused a 16-year-old boy, forcing him to provide information about Ukrainians with an active public position, hunters, and JFO participants. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, three residents of Kupiansk district were served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Two of them are also charged with collaboration (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

The investigation found that on August 15, 2022, in one of the settlements of the Kupiansk district, three armed men dressed in military uniforms forcibly dragged a 16-year-old boy who was returning home and took him to a torture chamber.

"The victim was held there for 16 days. The suspects tortured and abused the teenager: they put a gas mask on his head to block his airways, forced him to squat and do push-ups. The defendants also systematically beat the boy, hardly fed him, and gave him technical water instead of drinking water," the prosecutor's office added.

The suspects also sent the teenager to clear the rubble caused by shelling by the Russian armed forces and forced him to wash the cars of the Russian military.

The collaborators thus tried to get information from the young man about pro-Ukrainian citizens and ATO/JFO participants in the Kupiansk district.

"During the occupation of the community, one of the suspects became the so-called 'Deputy Head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Temporary Civil Administration of Kharkiv Region'. Another suspect took the pseudo-position of "acting assistant district police inspector of the department of district police inspectors," the prosecutor's office said.

