Five Russian servicemen who tortured civilians during the occupation of Sumy region have been served with suspicion notices

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 55612 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115223 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120732 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162921 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164367 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265970 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176525 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166769 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148573 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236439 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 78526 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 56327 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 92051 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 52731 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 33087 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265970 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236439 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221926 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247387 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233666 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115223 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98313 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100229 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116784 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117468 views
Five Russian servicemen who tortured civilians during the occupation of Sumy region have been served with suspicion notices

Five Russian servicemen who tortured civilians during the occupation of Sumy region have been served with suspicion notices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24405 views

Five Russian soldiers are suspected of torturing four civilians in Trostianets, Sumy region, in March 2022 during the Russian occupation.

Five  Russian servicemen have been notified of suspicion of torturing four civilians in the city of Trostyanets, Sumy region, in March 2022. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General. 

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, five  Russian servicemen were served suspicion notices of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement said.

Details 

As noted, the suspects are servicemen of the 423rd Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation (military unit 91701).

According to the investigation, on March 13, 2022, during the occupation of  Trostyanets, Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, Russian military armed with assault rifles detained four civilians on the street. The occupiers took them to the territory of a local elevator, where a "headquarters" was set up in one of the outbuildings.

The detainees were handcuffed, hats were pulled over their eyes and wrapped with sticky tape. The occupiers beat one of the detainees and fired in the air, imitating his execution, trying to psychologically influence the others. Then, threatening with weapons, they ordered everyone to lie on the floor and not move

- the OPG pointed out.

The next day, the detainees were transferred to the basement. Two of them spent 4 days in complete darkness, without sufficient drinking water and food, at a temperature of -10 degrees Celsius. After that, they were released.

On March 14, the other two men were taken to the railway station, where they were handed over to the Russian military, who interrogated them using physical violence. Later, the detainees were also released.

Civilians were tortured during the occupation of Kyiv region: four russians are suspected02.02.24, 14:23 • 22502 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sumySums

