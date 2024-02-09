Five Russian servicemen who tortured civilians during the occupation of Sumy region have been served with suspicion notices

Five Russian servicemen have been notified of suspicion of torturing four civilians in the city of Trostyanets, Sumy region, in March 2022. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, five Russian servicemen were served suspicion notices of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement said.

Details

As noted, the suspects are servicemen of the 423rd Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation (military unit 91701).

According to the investigation, on March 13, 2022, during the occupation of Trostyanets, Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, Russian military armed with assault rifles detained four civilians on the street. The occupiers took them to the territory of a local elevator, where a "headquarters" was set up in one of the outbuildings.

The detainees were handcuffed, hats were pulled over their eyes and wrapped with sticky tape. The occupiers beat one of the detainees and fired in the air, imitating his execution, trying to psychologically influence the others. Then, threatening with weapons, they ordered everyone to lie on the floor and not move - the OPG pointed out.

The next day, the detainees were transferred to the basement. Two of them spent 4 days in complete darkness, without sufficient drinking water and food, at a temperature of -10 degrees Celsius. After that, they were released.

On March 14, the other two men were taken to the railway station, where they were handed over to the Russian military, who interrogated them using physical violence. Later, the detainees were also released.

Civilians were tortured during the occupation of Kyiv region: four russians are suspected