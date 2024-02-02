Civilians were tortured during the occupation of Kyiv region: four russians are suspected

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 33163 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111141 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118066 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160469 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262756 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176117 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166695 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148535 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233812 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 80124 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 60376 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 36512 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 72510 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 28963 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262756 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233812 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219387 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244899 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231245 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111142 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 89695 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 94065 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115734 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116497 views
Civilians were tortured during the occupation of Kyiv region: four russians are suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22502 views

Four russian servicemen were served suspicion notices in absentia for torturing civilians in the occupied districts of Kyiv region in violation of the laws and customs of war.

Four servicemen of the russian armed forces who tortured civilians during the occupation of Kyiv region were served with a notice of suspicion on violation of the laws and customs of war. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

According to the investigation, the commander of the motorized rifle company of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade, the assistant commander of the same military unit for physical training and a serviceman of the 5th separate tank brigade of the russian armed forces in February-March 2022 during the occupation of the village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district, illegally deprived a local resident of his liberty.

They kept him in the basement of the building at their place of deployment for three days. During this time, the occupiers beat him, including with a stick. They put out cigarette butts on the victim, threatened to kill him and mocked his execution.

russian FSB colonel who tortured civilians in Kherson region to be tried in Ukraine19.01.24, 13:56 • 27078 views

The fourth suspect is the acting commander of the reconnaissance company of the 37th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 36th Combined Arms Army of the russian Federation.

Investigators found out that in March 2022, in occupied Bucha, a man abused a civilian - he beat the man, put a weapon to the back of his head and threatened to kill him.

After that, he ordered the man to approach an enemy armored military vehicle, where he imitated amputating his leg with an ax.

In addition, the occupier put a hunting knife to the neck of an unarmed civilian and hit him on the back with the knife handle.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, four servicemen of the russian Armed Forces were served suspicion notices in absentia on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 Article 438, Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Addendum

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, it is about: 

  • Major Alexander Vasiliev, Assistant Commander of the 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the russian Armed Forces;
  • ▪️ Major Alexei Bulgakov, commander of the motorized rifle company of the same military unit;
  • ▪️ junior lieutenant Heorhiy Radnatarov, commander of the reconnaissance company of the 37th separate motorized rifle brigade of the aggressor country;
  • ▪️ Private Dugar Shozhoev, a soldier of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of russia.

In February-March 2022, they took part in the seizure of settlements in the Brovary and Bucha districts and carried out mass repressions against local residents.

At that time, the Nazis kidnapped people en masse and imprisoned them in torture chambers they created.

Recall

Ukrainian law enforcement officers served suspicion to the curator of the filtration campthat russians set up in Zaporizhzhia region during the occupation of the region. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kyivKyiv

