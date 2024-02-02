Civilians were tortured during the occupation of Kyiv region: four russians are suspected

Four servicemen of the russian armed forces who tortured civilians during the occupation of Kyiv region were served with a notice of suspicion on violation of the laws and customs of war. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the commander of the motorized rifle company of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade, the assistant commander of the same military unit for physical training and a serviceman of the 5th separate tank brigade of the russian armed forces in February-March 2022 during the occupation of the village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district, illegally deprived a local resident of his liberty.

They kept him in the basement of the building at their place of deployment for three days. During this time, the occupiers beat him, including with a stick. They put out cigarette butts on the victim, threatened to kill him and mocked his execution.

The fourth suspect is the acting commander of the reconnaissance company of the 37th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 36th Combined Arms Army of the russian Federation.

Investigators found out that in March 2022, in occupied Bucha, a man abused a civilian - he beat the man, put a weapon to the back of his head and threatened to kill him.

After that, he ordered the man to approach an enemy armored military vehicle, where he imitated amputating his leg with an ax.

In addition, the occupier put a hunting knife to the neck of an unarmed civilian and hit him on the back with the knife handle.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, four servicemen of the russian Armed Forces were served suspicion notices in absentia on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 Article 438, Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Addendum

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, it is about:

Major Alexander Vasiliev, Assistant Commander of the 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the russian Armed Forces;

▪️ Major Alexei Bulgakov, commander of the motorized rifle company of the same military unit;



▪️ junior lieutenant Heorhiy Radnatarov, commander of the reconnaissance company of the 37th separate motorized rifle brigade of the aggressor country;



▪️ Private Dugar Shozhoev, a soldier of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of russia.



In February-March 2022, they took part in the seizure of settlements in the Brovary and Bucha districts and carried out mass repressions against local residents.

At that time, the Nazis kidnapped people en masse and imprisoned them in torture chambers they created.

Recall

