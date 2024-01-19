russian FSB colonel who tortured civilians in Kherson region to be tried in Ukraine

A colonel of the russian federal security service, who was in charge of torture chambers where Ukrainians were held during the occupation of Kherson region, will be tried in Ukraine . This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found out that in the spring of 2022, the occupier, while in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kakhovka district, gave criminal orders to imprison and torture civilians.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional and Kakhovka District Prosecutor's Offices, an indictment against a russian federal Security Service colonel on the fact of cruel treatment of civilians was sent to court (part 2 of Article 28, part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office summarized.

Addendum

It is noted that people were held in the premises of the seized police station in Nova Kakhovka and tortured, beaten, and threatened with death.

To obtain the necessary information, the occupation forces used electric shocks.

In addition, people were held in unsanitary conditions without proper medical care. They were not given enough water and food.

Recall

Ukrainian police have identified russian servicemeninvolved in the torture of residents of Zdvyzhivka village, Kyiv region, in March 2012.