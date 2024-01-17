Record number of torture chambers discovered in de-occupied Kharkiv region

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100782 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111853 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141896 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138858 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176952 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171931 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283815 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178244 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167245 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46413 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35364 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68366 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37445 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57227 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100782 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283815 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251223 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236335 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261586 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57227 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141896 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107156 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107130 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123222 views
Record number of torture chambers discovered in de-occupied Kharkiv region

Record number of torture chambers discovered in de-occupied Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22726 views

28 enemy torture chambers have been discovered in the de-occupied Kharkiv region of Ukraine - the largest in the country. Investigators are working with 227 victims in 10 criminal proceedings.

  The largest number of Russian Federation torture chambers in Ukraine was found in the de-occupied Kharkiv region 

Since the de-occupation, 28 enemy torture chambers have been discovered in the Kharkiv region. This is the largest number in Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Police, reports UNN.

Details

Three of the 28 torture chambers remain undocumented because they are located in heavily shelled settlements on the border with Russia. Investigators are currently investigating 10 criminal proceedings on torture chambers in Kharkiv region, in which they are working with 227 victims.

One of the largest cases is the case of torture in the city of Kupyansk. Officially, 67 people were recognized as victims of the occupiers in the Kupyansk torture chamber, but police know about the torture of more than 150 victims.

Russians tortured ordinary people aged 16 to 65. Among them were schoolchildren, pensioners, teachers, directors of local businesses, and farmers. Some of the victims were held in torture chambers for more than 100 days.

According to their testimony, the occupiers beat them with hands and feet, rubber sticks and pipes, electric shocks and stun guns. They burned plastic on their bodies, handcuffed their hands and joints, forced them to work, and exerted psychological pressure

- , law enforcement officials said in a statement.

As a result, two of the Ukrainians died, four are missing, and four others are still in captivity.

Two militants who tortured more than half a thousand people in a torture chamber in Kharkiv region are suspected11.01.24, 10:54 • 25762 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

