Record number of torture chambers discovered in de-occupied Kharkiv region

The largest number of Russian Federation torture chambers in Ukraine was found in the de-occupied Kharkiv region

Since the de-occupation, 28 enemy torture chambers have been discovered in the Kharkiv region. This is the largest number in Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Police, reports UNN.

Details

Three of the 28 torture chambers remain undocumented because they are located in heavily shelled settlements on the border with Russia. Investigators are currently investigating 10 criminal proceedings on torture chambers in Kharkiv region, in which they are working with 227 victims.

One of the largest cases is the case of torture in the city of Kupyansk. Officially, 67 people were recognized as victims of the occupiers in the Kupyansk torture chamber, but police know about the torture of more than 150 victims.

Russians tortured ordinary people aged 16 to 65. Among them were schoolchildren, pensioners, teachers, directors of local businesses, and farmers. Some of the victims were held in torture chambers for more than 100 days.

According to their testimony, the occupiers beat them with hands and feet, rubber sticks and pipes, electric shocks and stun guns. They burned plastic on their bodies, handcuffed their hands and joints, forced them to work, and exerted psychological pressure - , law enforcement officials said in a statement.

As a result, two of the Ukrainians died, four are missing, and four others are still in captivity.

