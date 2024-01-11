Two militants who tortured more than half a thousand people in a torture chamber in Kharkiv region are suspected

Law enforcement officers have served two militants who tortured more than 500 people in the largest torture chamber in Kharkiv region with suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Details

As noted, the suspects, together with the Russian military, set up a "prison" in the premises of the Vovchansk aggregate plant, where they took citizens with an active pro-Ukrainian position and those who refused to cooperate with the occupiers.

The police established their involvement in these war crimes:

- a former public order officer of the Rubizhne city department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Luhansk region;

- a citizen of the Russian Federation, the so-called senior operative of the department for combating drug trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed "lPR".

According to the National Police, in the torture chamber, people were illegally kept in uninhabitable conditions, beaten with rubber sticks, had their nails pulled out and were tortured with electric shocks.

People who survived these horrors marked the days of their captivity and scratched icons and words from prayers on the walls of the torture chamber - the National Police said in a statement.

They were served a notice of suspicion for violation of the laws and customs of war, accompanied by cruel treatment of civilians, committed by a group of individuals.

