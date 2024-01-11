Two militants who tortured more than half a thousand people in a torture chamber in Kharkiv region are suspected

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106375 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115280 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146115 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141906 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178684 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172577 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286475 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178331 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167333 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148911 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 44798 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 49076 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 58850 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 81955 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 47444 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 106377 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286476 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253439 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238462 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263595 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 81955 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 146118 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108027 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107926 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123957 views
Two militants who tortured more than half a thousand people in a torture chamber in Kharkiv region are suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25763 views

Police have accused two militants of torturing more than 500 people in a torture chamber in Kharkiv region, which they ran together with the Russian military.

Law enforcement officers have served two militants who tortured more than 500 people in the largest torture chamber in Kharkiv region with suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Details

As noted, the suspects, together with the Russian military, set up a "prison" in the premises of the Vovchansk aggregate plant, where they took citizens with an active pro-Ukrainian position and those who refused to cooperate with the occupiers.

The police established their involvement in these war crimes:

-         a former public order officer of the Rubizhne city department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Luhansk region;

-         a citizen of the Russian Federation, the so-called senior operative of the department for combating drug trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed "lPR".

According to the National Police, in the torture chamber, people were illegally kept in uninhabitable conditions, beaten with rubber sticks, had their nails pulled out and were tortured with electric shocks.

People who survived these horrors marked the days of their captivity and scratched icons and words from prayers on the walls of the torture chamber

- the National Police said in a statement.

They were served a notice of suspicion for violation of the laws and customs of war, accompanied by cruel treatment of civilians, committed by a group of individuals.

In Russia, prisoners are tortured in the cold to force them to go to war - rosmedia06.01.24, 16:06 • 49440 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

