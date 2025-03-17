More than 35,000 Ukrainians have received refugee status in Turkey
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 35,000 Ukrainians have received refugee status in Turkey. This is reported by the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, writes UNN.
According to the information, this was discussed during a meeting between the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov and Mustafa Levent Bilgen, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Ukraine.
It is reported that the officials discussed areas of cooperation within the framework of the Ministry of National Unity. In particular, they discussed support for Ukrainians who have received temporary protection in Turkey since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Let us remind you
Earlier, UNN reported that as of January 31, 2025, almost 4.3 million Ukrainians who left the country due to the full-scale invasion of Russia, received temporary protection in the countries of the European Union.
The largest number of refugees were received by Germany (27.3%), Poland (23.2%) and the Czech Republic (9.2%).
