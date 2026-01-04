Syria begins currency exchange: Assad portraits removed from banknotes

$42.170.00
January 3, 07:16 PM
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detention
January 3, 04:37 PM
"Venezuela will be free": opposition leader María Machado addressed compatriots after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 04:55 PM
EU reacts to Maduro's arrest: Kallas calls for restraint and adherence to international law
January 3, 05:17 PM
Zelenskyy appoints Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office
January 3, 05:39 PM
Trump spoke about Putin: "I'm not thrilled with him, he kills too many people"
January 3, 06:33 PM
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
January 2, 09:26 AM
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
January 1, 05:58 PM
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
January 1, 11:39 AM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM
December 31, 08:23 PM • 235381 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Pam Bondi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
New York City
Kharkiv
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
January 1, 12:15 PM
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026
January 1, 12:07 AM
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it
January 1, 12:00 AM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM
Eurofighter Typhoon

Syria begins currency exchange: Assad portraits removed from banknotes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Syria has begun issuing new banknotes, with two zeros removed from the denomination and portraits of the Assads replaced by national symbols. The process of exchanging old currency will last 90 days through special centers and private banks.

Syria begins currency exchange: Assad portraits removed from banknotes
Photo: AP

Syria has officially begun introducing new banknotes. The reform, initiated by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, aims to stabilize the economy after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime and simplify payments. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The authorities carried out a denomination, removing two zeros from the nominal value: from now on, every 100 old pounds are equal to one new one. The largest banknote of the updated series has a denomination of 500 pounds (equivalent to 50,000 old ones).

The main change was the design - portraits of Bashar al-Assad and his father Hafez completely disappeared from the banknotes. They were replaced by national symbols: images of roses, wheat, olives, and oranges. According to President al-Sharaa, this symbolizes "a departure from the veneration of individuals" and the beginning of a new era.

Exchange process

Central Bank Governor Mohles Nazer announced that the exchange is carried out through special centers and private banks. The old currency will be withdrawn gradually; a transitional period of 90 days has been allocated. Currently, in Damascus exchange offices, the rate is about 11,800 old pounds per one US dollar.

Britain and France launch airstrikes on Islamic State underground depot in Syria
04.01.26, 01:31

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad
Syria