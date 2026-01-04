Britain and France launch airstrikes on Islamic State underground depot in Syria

The British and French air forces conducted a joint combat operation on Saturday evening, attacking a suspected weapons cache of the terrorist group "Islamic State". The facility was located in a mountainous area north of Palmyra. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to intelligence, the militants used a network of underground tunnels to store explosives and weapons. To destroy the target, British Typhoon FGR4 fighters used high-precision Paveway IV guided bombs. The operation was supported by a Voyager tanker aircraft.

Preliminary data indicate that the target was successfully hit. Our actions demonstrate our determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies to eradicate any resurgence of Daesh. - said UK Defense Secretary John Healey.

Civilian safety and results

The UK Ministry of Defense emphasized that the area of the operation was completely uninhabited, so there were no risks to the civilian population. All coalition aircraft successfully returned to base after completing the mission.

Military experts are currently conducting a detailed assessment of the bombing results. Western forces continue regular patrols of Syrian airspace to prevent the resurgence of influence of Islamist militants, whose "caliphate" was officially defeated in 2019.

