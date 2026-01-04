$42.170.00
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 22893 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 29371 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 31678 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 50739 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 72494 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 64823 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 84975 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 47160 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 75174 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Publications
Exclusives
Airbus A320 series

Britain and France launch airstrikes on Islamic State underground depot in Syria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

British and French air forces conducted a joint operation, attacking an ISIS weapons depot north of Palmyra. British Typhoon FGR4 fighters used high-precision Paveway IV bombs, successfully hitting the target.

Britain and France launch airstrikes on Islamic State underground depot in Syria

The British and French air forces conducted a joint combat operation on Saturday evening, attacking a suspected weapons cache of the terrorist group "Islamic State". The facility was located in a mountainous area north of Palmyra. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to intelligence, the militants used a network of underground tunnels to store explosives and weapons. To destroy the target, British Typhoon FGR4 fighters used high-precision Paveway IV guided bombs. The operation was supported by a Voyager tanker aircraft.

Preliminary data indicate that the target was successfully hit. Our actions demonstrate our determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies to eradicate any resurgence of Daesh.

- said UK Defense Secretary John Healey.

Civilian safety and results

The UK Ministry of Defense emphasized that the area of the operation was completely uninhabited, so there were no risks to the civilian population. All coalition aircraft successfully returned to base after completing the mission.

357 suspected ISIS members detained in Turkey after deadly shootout30.12.25, 13:12 • 3826 views

Military experts are currently conducting a detailed assessment of the bombing results. Western forces continue regular patrols of Syrian airspace to prevent the resurgence of influence of Islamist militants, whose "caliphate" was officially defeated in 2019. 

Night sky turned red: US airstrikes on ISIS targets terrified residents of Nigerian villages26.12.25, 19:07 • 3732 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
John Healey
Eurofighter Typhoon
Reuters
Syria
France
Great Britain