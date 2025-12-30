$42.220.15
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
Facebook

357 suspected ISIS members detained in Turkey after deadly shootout

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Turkish police have detained 357 suspects in 21 provinces as part of an operation against the Islamic State. This followed a shootout in which three police officers and six militants were killed.

357 suspected ISIS members detained in Turkey after deadly shootout

Turkish police have detained 357 suspects in a nationwide operation against the Islamic State a day after three police officers and six militants were killed in a shootout in the country's northwest, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the publication, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that the authorities conducted raids in 21 provinces across the country.

Just as we never gave an opportunity to those who try to bring this country to its knees with terrorism, we will never give them an opportunity in the future either.

– he said.

Earlier, the Istanbul prosecutor's office stated that the police conducted searches at 114 addresses in Istanbul and two other provinces, and various digital materials and documents were seized.

On Monday, police clashed with militants during an eight-hour siege of a house in the city of Yalova, on the coast of the Sea of Marmara south of Istanbul, a week after more than 100 suspected ISIS members were detained in connection with alleged plans to carry out terrorist attacks on Christmas and New Year. Eight police officers and another security force employee were injured during the raid on this facility, which was one of more than 100 addresses targeted by the authorities on Monday.

– the publication writes.

Turkey has intensified operations against suspected ISIS militants this year as the group returns to global prominence.

Recall

Seven Turkish police officers were injured during an operation against ISIS in Yalova when their unit came under fire. Authorities suspended classes in five schools and imposed a broadcasting ban on the incident.

Alla Kiosak

