Secret stealth drone RQ-170 spotted in Puerto Rico after strikes on Venezuela

A rare low-observable US Air Force RQ-170 "Sentinel" drone was spotted Saturday morning returning to Naval Station Roosevelt Roads in Puerto Rico. The appearance of the aircraft coincided with a night operation by the US military against the infrastructure of the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela. This was reported by Defence-Blog, writes UNN.

Details

Images are circulating online of the drone landing at the airbase, which currently serves as a forward operating location for missions in the Caribbean and South America. Roosevelt Roads provides strategic access to Venezuelan airspace, making it an ideal platform for intelligence support.

Purpose and capabilities of the RQ-170

The RQ-170 Sentinel is one of the most classified developments of the US Army. The aircraft is built according to the "flying wing" scheme, which provides minimal radar visibility.

Key features:

Mission: collecting high-resolution images and electronic intelligence in dense air defense environments.

Specialization: operating in complex and sensitive airspace where conventional aircraft can be detected.

Secrecy: detailed data on sensors, flight range, and operating altitude remain a state secret.

Connection to the operation in Venezuela

Although Pentagon officials have not confirmed the direct involvement of the "Sentinel" in the night attacks, the presence of a stealth drone of this class in the region indicates the priority of the mission. Experts suggest that the RQ-170 could have conducted reconnaissance of targets before the strikes or coordinated the actions of special forces during the capture of Maduro.

This is a rare instance of public observation of the RQ-170 outside of test ranges. After the 2011 incident, when a similar drone was captured in Iran, the US is extremely careful about the deployment and basing of these aircraft.

