How many Ukrainian refugees will return home after the war - new data
Kyiv • UNN
According to Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshev, one-third of refugees are ready to return as soon as peace comes. Overall, 70% of Ukrainians abroad are considering returning in the future.
In case of peace, one third of Ukrainians are ready to return to their homeland. The rest would probably consider returning from abroad in the future, provided the war ends.
As noted by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, Ukrainians will look at both the security component and the conditions of economic development, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.
Details
It is safe to say that at least a third of Ukrainians who were forced to go abroad because of the war are ready to return home almost immediately after peace comes. The rest are considering the possibility of returning in the long term
The official also noted that "some Ukrainians will not return, they decided to stay.
Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov emphasized that Ukraine's doors are always open to all Ukrainians
European leaders agreed to “ensure the return of a just peace” to Ukraine - Macron24.02.25, 05:27 • 33286 views
For reference
Currently, there are more than 6 million Ukrainians abroad who left because of the full-scale war. Almost 5 million of them have been granted temporary protection in European countries.
Addendum
According to a study by the Center for Economic Strategy, about a third of Ukrainian citizens living abroad no longer plan to return to Ukraine.
Minister: there will be no forced return of Ukrainians from abroad06.01.25, 13:55 • 34734 views