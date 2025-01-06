Minister: there will be no forced return of Ukrainians from abroad

Ukraine will not use any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov in a commentary for a 1+1 story, UNN reports.

Details

According to Chernyshov, "there are 20-25 million of us abroad, and we estimate that there are about 32 million in Ukraine.

We are starting the process of returning Ukrainians home. But this return will be exclusively voluntary, no coercive measures will be taken. We will also be happy to see Ukrainians succeed abroad if they find a place for themselves and their families there - Chernyshov noted.

The Vice Prime Minister also announced the creation of the Agency of National Unity and the opening of hubs in different countries to keep in touch with Ukrainians abroad.

Recall

50% of men of conscription age are ready to return to Ukraine until the end of the war if the issue of reservations is resolved. "Unity Hubs will help with documents and employment.