Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Minister: there will be no forced return of Ukrainians from abroad

Minister: there will be no forced return of Ukrainians from abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34512 views

The Vice Prime Minister said that the return of Ukrainians from abroad would be exclusively voluntary.

Ukraine will not use any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov in a commentary for a 1+1 story, UNN reports.

Details

According to Chernyshov, "there are 20-25 million of us abroad, and we estimate that there are about 32 million in Ukraine.

We are starting the process of returning Ukrainians home. But this return will be exclusively voluntary, no coercive measures will be taken. We will also be happy to see Ukrainians succeed abroad if they find a place for themselves and their families there

- Chernyshov noted.

The Vice Prime Minister also announced the creation of the Agency of National Unity and the opening of hubs in different countries to keep in touch with Ukrainians abroad. 

Recall 

50% of men of conscription age are ready to return to Ukraine until the end of the war if the issue of reservations is resolved. "Unity Hubs will help with documents and employment.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

