In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

The Polish State Electoral Commission (PKW) will review protocols that were filled out with errors in some electoral districts. This is the second round of the presidential election. Among the main reasons for the inspection are suspicions of falsification of results or errors by election commissions. This is reported by election commission member Ryszard Kalisz on his X (Twitter) page, Euronews, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Monday, June 09 at 17:00, the National Election Commission (PKW) will consider incorrectly completed protocols in some districts.

The meeting of the National Election Commission on records of incorrect vote counting in the protocols of some district election commissions will take place on June 9, 2025 at 17:00. The Supreme Court decides on the validity of the election of the President of the Republic of Poland on the basis of the report submitted by the National Election Commission and after considering the protests - wrote Ryszard Kalisz.

According to Euronews, more than 160,000 citizens in Poland have signed a petition demanding a review of the presidential election results. People are demanding a recount of votes in districts where problems were detected during the summing up.

Among the main grounds for the demand for a recount are suspicions of falsification of results or errors by election commissions. In particular, the results of exit polls after the second round of voting on June 1 did not coincide with the official results: most respondents said they supported the candidate from the "Civic Coalition" Rafal Tszaskowski, but Karol Nawrocki from the "Law and Justice" party (PiS) was declared the winner.

The difference between the candidates was only 369,591 votes: Nawrocki received 10,606,877 votes, Tszaskowski - 10,237,286. At the same time, the number of invalid ballots reached 189,000. The authors of the petition emphasize that in such circumstances it is necessary to conduct a full recount of votes.

Given the extremely small difference of 369,591 votes between the candidates in the last presidential election, the very large number of invalid ballots - 189,000, as well as numerous reports of violations in the work of election commissions, we consider ourselves obliged to demand a recount of all votes cast - the authors of the petition wrote.

In addition, errors were recorded during voting in several cities. Thus, in Minsk-Mazowiecki, one of the commissions confused the results of the candidates, which was officially recognized by the head of the precinct. In Krakow, at polling station No. 95, the votes were also miscounted, and now the District Election Commission is conducting an audit.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on citizens to remain calm and not rush to conclusions about possible falsifications. He stressed that all detected violations are carefully checked and analyzed, and cases of falsification will be investigated and properly punished.

I understand the emotions, but assuming in advance that the elections were rigged harms the Polish state - said Tusk.

The head of the office of the current Polish President Malgorzata Paprocka also admitted that an error had occurred in one of the commissions, but called not to undermine confidence in the election results. According to her, isolated mistakes do not affect the overall result of the vote.

"The myth of falsifying election results, undermining the president's mandate, trying to turn the public against him, trying to cause such riots is an absolutely scandalous thing. Of course, such a mistake should not have happened, of course, it should be clarified, but it does not matter at all," Paprocka summarized.

Let us remind

On June 02, the National Election Commission of Poland announced the victory of Karol Nawrocki in the presidential elections. He received the support of 51% of voters, ahead of Rafal Tszaskowski.

Polish President Nawrocki opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU