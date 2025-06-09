In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 18709 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 72130 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 121999 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 72321 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 92715 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 85002 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 56670 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 184538 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114959 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 174778 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.5m/s
77%
747mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, a 14-year-old boy fell from a rope track: proceedings opened

June 8, 04:49 PM • 7126 views

In Kyiv, a downpour with hail caused trouble: details

June 8, 06:09 PM • 15035 views

Trolleybus traffic, which was limited due to the Russian shelling, has been restored in Kyiv

June 8, 06:39 PM • 4228 views

We must pay attention to alarm signals these days - Zelenskyy

June 8, 06:57 PM • 6954 views

Enemy drones heading towards Kyiv, it may be loud - Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

08:04 PM • 10351 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 30043 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 184538 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 171273 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 168110 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 212939 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Elon Musk

Pope Leo XIV

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 82481 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 106381 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 174778 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 149410 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 189056 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

MIM-104 Patriot

Mi-24

Il-78

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Poland's State Electoral Commission is planning to review the election for possible errors, citing discrepancies in exit polls and a petition demanding a recount.

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

The Polish State Electoral Commission (PKW) will review protocols that were filled out with errors in some electoral districts. This is the second round of the presidential election. Among the main reasons for the inspection are suspicions of falsification of results or errors by election commissions. This is reported by election commission member Ryszard Kalisz on his X (Twitter) page, Euronews, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Monday, June 09 at 17:00, the National Election Commission (PKW) will consider incorrectly completed protocols in some districts.

The meeting of the National Election Commission on records of incorrect vote counting in the protocols of some district election commissions will take place on June 9, 2025 at 17:00. The Supreme Court decides on the validity of the election of the President of the Republic of Poland on the basis of the report submitted by the National Election Commission and after considering the protests 

- wrote Ryszard Kalisz.

According to Euronews, more than 160,000 citizens in Poland have signed a petition demanding a review of the presidential election results. People are demanding a recount of votes in districts where problems were detected during the summing up.

Among the main grounds for the demand for a recount are suspicions of falsification of results or errors by election commissions. In particular, the results of exit polls after the second round of voting on June 1 did not coincide with the official results: most respondents said they supported the candidate from the "Civic Coalition" Rafal Tszaskowski, but Karol Nawrocki from the "Law and Justice" party (PiS) was declared the winner.

The difference between the candidates was only 369,591 votes: Nawrocki received 10,606,877 votes, Tszaskowski - 10,237,286. At the same time, the number of invalid ballots reached 189,000. The authors of the petition emphasize that in such circumstances it is necessary to conduct a full recount of votes.

Given the extremely small difference of 369,591 votes between the candidates in the last presidential election, the very large number of invalid ballots - 189,000, as well as numerous reports of violations in the work of election commissions, we consider ourselves obliged to demand a recount of all votes cast

- the authors of the petition wrote.

In addition, errors were recorded during voting in several cities. Thus, in Minsk-Mazowiecki, one of the commissions confused the results of the candidates, which was officially recognized by the head of the precinct. In Krakow, at polling station No. 95, the votes were also miscounted, and now the District Election Commission is conducting an audit.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on citizens to remain calm and not rush to conclusions about possible falsifications. He stressed that all detected violations are carefully checked and analyzed, and cases of falsification will be investigated and properly punished. 

I understand the emotions, but assuming in advance that the elections were rigged harms the Polish state

- said Tusk.

The head of the office of the current Polish President Malgorzata Paprocka also admitted that an error had occurred in one of the commissions, but called not to undermine confidence in the election results. According to her, isolated mistakes do not affect the overall result of the vote.

"The myth of falsifying election results, undermining the president's mandate, trying to turn the public against him, trying to cause such riots is an absolutely scandalous thing. Of course, such a mistake should not have happened, of course, it should be clarified, but it does not matter at all," Paprocka summarized.

Let us remind

On June 02, the National Election Commission of Poland announced the victory of Karol Nawrocki in the presidential elections. He received the support of 51% of voters, ahead of Rafal Tszaskowski.

Polish President Nawrocki opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU07.06.25, 22:34 • 18113 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Karol Nawrocki
Donald Tusk
Twitter
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9