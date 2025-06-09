$41.470.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A woman and two children died in a traffic accident in Odesa region: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident

Kyiv • UNN

 1238 views

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Izmail district of Odesa region. The driver of a VAZ car lost control and crashed into a tree, killing a woman and her two children, and injuring two more people.

A woman and two children died in a traffic accident in Odesa region: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident

On Sunday, June 8, a traffic accident occurred near the village of Katlabuh in the Izmail district of Odesa region, in which a mother and her two children died. Two more people - a man and a 12-year-old girl - were injured. This was reported by the Odesa Oblast Police, UNN reports.

Details

According to Dmytro Slyuta, head of the department for investigating crimes in the field of transport of the investigation department of the National Police in Odesa Oblast, it was preliminarily established that the 37-year-old driver of the "VAZ" car did not choose a safe speed, lost control and crashed into a roadside tree.

The man was in the car with his 41-year-old wife and their three children aged 4 months, 12 and 15 years. Unfortunately, the woman, her baby and the eldest child died

- the police said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers reported that a 12-year-old child and her father were hospitalized. The driver's biological samples were taken in the hospital to check for intoxication.

The investigative team for investigating road traffic accidents of the regional police, employees of the territorial police unit and the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Police officers are establishing all the circumstances of the tragic event. The issue of legal qualification and entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

Recall

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Lutsk: a car collided with a truck. The couple died on the spot, and their two children were injured to varying degrees.

