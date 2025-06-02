In Kremenchuk, a pensioner was injured under the wheels of a car: the police are выясняют the circumstances of the accident

On June 2, in Kremenchuk, a Hyundai Elantra car hit an 82-year-old woman. She was hospitalized with injuries. The police are investigating the details of the accident.

This was reported by the Poltava region police, writes UNN.

Details

The road accident occurred on June 2 at about 12:15 on Respublikanska Street in Kremenchuk. According to the investigation, a Hyundai Elantra car, driven by a driver born in 1993, hit a woman born in 1941. As a result of the accident, the victim sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized - the statement reads.

The Poltava region police are establishing the circumstances of the accident. The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations regarding violations of traffic safety rules that resulted in the victim suffering moderate bodily injury is being resolved.

A couple died, two children were injured: the circumstances of the fatal accident are being investigated in Lutsk