In Kremenchuk, a pensioner was injured under the wheels of a car: the police are выясняют the circumstances of the accident

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

On June 2, in Kremenchuk, a Hyundai Elantra car hit an 82-year-old woman on Respublikanska Street. The victim was hospitalized, the police are establishing the circumstances of the accident and opened a case.

On June 2, in Kremenchuk, a Hyundai Elantra car hit an 82-year-old woman. She was hospitalized with injuries. The police are investigating the details of the accident.

This was reported by the Poltava region police, writes UNN.

Details

The road accident occurred on June 2 at about 12:15 on Respublikanska Street in Kremenchuk. According to the investigation, a Hyundai Elantra car, driven by a driver born in 1993, hit a woman born in 1941. As a result of the accident, the victim sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized

- the statement reads.

The Poltava region police are establishing the circumstances of the accident. The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations regarding violations of traffic safety rules that resulted in the victim suffering moderate bodily injury is being resolved.

