A couple died, two children were injured: the circumstances of the fatal accident are being investigated in Lutsk

In Lutsk, police are investigating a fatal accident in which a couple died: their car collided with a truck. Two children who were in the car were injured: the boy was hospitalized, and the girl was released home after receiving assistance. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Volyn region, reports UNN.

Details

Police officers are investigating the circumstances of the accident in which a couple died. In addition, two children were injured in the accident, the boy was hospitalized, and the girl was released home after receiving medical assistance - the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers note that the accident occurred today, June 2, in the morning on Lvivska Street in Lutsk.

As noted, the 34-year-old Opel driver, while driving from a secondary road to the main road, did not give way to a Scania truck and collided with it.

According to law enforcement officers, as a result of the collision, he and his 40-year-old passenger died. Two more passengers, a 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, sustained bodily injuries.

Investigators are working at the scene. Relevant information has already been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

