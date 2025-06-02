$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32010 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

06:01 AM • 86138 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

June 1, 02:33 PM • 111644 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174288 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196609 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

June 1, 11:01 AM • 115448 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250633 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182299 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123672 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

A couple died, two children were injured: the circumstances of the fatal accident are being investigated in Lutsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2132 views

A fatal road accident occurred in Lutsk: a car collided with a truck. A married couple died at the scene, their two children sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

A couple died, two children were injured: the circumstances of the fatal accident are being investigated in Lutsk

In Lutsk, police are investigating a fatal accident in which a couple died: their car collided with a truck. Two children who were in the car were injured: the boy was hospitalized, and the girl was released home after receiving assistance. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Volyn region, reports UNN.

Details

Police officers are investigating the circumstances of the accident in which a couple died. In addition, two children were injured in the accident, the boy was hospitalized, and the girl was released home after receiving medical assistance

- the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers note that the accident occurred today, June 2, in the morning on Lvivska Street in Lutsk.

As noted, the 34-year-old Opel driver, while driving from a secondary road to the main road, did not give way to a Scania truck and collided with it.

According to law enforcement officers, as a result of the collision, he and his 40-year-old passenger died. Two more passengers, a 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, sustained bodily injuries.

Investigators are working at the scene. Relevant information has already been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

In the Poltava region, a school bus with ten children flew into a ditch: there are injuries28.05.25, 16:22 • 2688 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
