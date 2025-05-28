In the Poltava region, a school bus with ten children flew into a ditch: there are injuries

The "Bogdan" school bus flew off the road. Several children were injured in the accident. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Poltava region.

Details

In the Poltava region, in the village of Bilyky, Poltava district, an accident occurred involving a school bus. According to preliminary investigation information, the "Bogdan" school bus, driven by a 72-year-old driver, drove off the road and into a ditch. In addition to the driver, there were ten children, two teachers and a paramedic in the vehicle.

As a result of the accident, three boys aged 6 to 7 years old received bodily injuries. Currently, doctors have taken the children to the hospital to provide assistance and determine the severity of the injuries. - the police reports.

The causes and circumstances of the traffic accident are being investigated by the police investigative team.

