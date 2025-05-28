In the Poltava region, a school bus with ten children flew into a ditch: there are injuries

$41.680.11
47.310.02
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10918 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24504 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30386 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 49204 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 115183 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 60043 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118031 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171310 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113147 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107944 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

May 28, 05:29 AM • 16484 views

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 13066 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 54549 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 32442 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 56792 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 4858 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118061 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 133304 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 138868 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 171332 views
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 6724 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 57342 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 42626 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 48089 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 116217 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

In the Poltava region, a school bus with ten children flew into a ditch: there are injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1298 views

In the Poltava region, a school bus with 10 children drove into a ditch. Boys aged 6-7 were injured. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

In the Poltava region, a school bus with ten children flew into a ditch: there are injuries

The "Bogdan" school bus flew off the road. Several children were injured in the accident. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Poltava region.

Details

In the Poltava region, in the village of Bilyky, Poltava district, an accident occurred involving a school bus. According to preliminary investigation information, the "Bogdan" school bus, driven by a 72-year-old driver, drove off the road and into a ditch. In addition to the driver, there were ten children, two teachers and a paramedic in the vehicle.

As a result of the accident, three boys aged 6 to 7 years old received bodily injuries. Currently, doctors have taken the children to the hospital to provide assistance and determine the severity of the injuries.

- the police reports.

The causes and circumstances of the traffic accident are being investigated by the police investigative team.

Let us remind you

On January 30, a tragic accident occurred in the French municipality of Châteaudun between Le Mans and Orléans. As a result of a school bus accident, a teenage girl died and about forty people were injured.

A fatal accident involving three cars occurred on the Kharkiv-Okhtyrka highway .

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Okhtyrka
Kharkiv
Brent
$64.36
Bitcoin
$108,104.80
S&P 500
$5,919.33
Tesla
$361.21
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,330.95
Ethereum
$2,657.25