Pope supports setting a common date for Easter for all Christians

The Catholic Church is ready to establish a common date for Easter for all Christians. This was stated by Pope Leo XIV, reports UNN with reference to Vatican News.

It is noted that the Pope's statement was made during a meeting in Rome dedicated to the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea and Catholic-Orthodox unity.

This year, when all Christians celebrated Easter on the same day, I want to reaffirm the Catholic Church's openness to finding a solution that would promote the joint celebration of the Lord's Resurrection. - said the pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV noted that there are several solutions that will allow Christians to celebrate the "Feast of Feasts" together, so as not to violate the principle of the Council of Nicaea.

He added that the joint celebration of Easter "gives greater missionary power to our preaching of the name of Jesus and salvation, born of faith in the saving truth of the Gospel."

