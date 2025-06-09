$41.470.00
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 17856 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 69897 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 121152 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 71560 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 92014 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 84718 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 56452 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 183922 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114922 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 174549 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Pope supports setting a common date for Easter for all Christians

Kyiv • UNN

• 1370 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1370 views

The Catholic Church is open to finding a solution for the joint celebration of Easter in order not to violate the principles of the Council of Nicaea. This will give more strength to the preaching of the Gospel.

Pope supports setting a common date for Easter for all Christians

The Catholic Church is ready to establish a common date for Easter for all Christians. This was stated by Pope Leo XIV, reports UNN with reference to Vatican News.

Details

It is noted that the Pope's statement was made during a meeting in Rome dedicated to the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea and Catholic-Orthodox unity.

This year, when all Christians celebrated Easter on the same day, I want to reaffirm the Catholic Church's openness to finding a solution that would promote the joint celebration of the Lord's Resurrection.

- said the pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV noted that there are several solutions that will allow Christians to celebrate the "Feast of Feasts" together, so as not to violate the principle of the Council of Nicaea.

He added that the joint celebration of Easter "gives greater missionary power to our preaching of the name of Jesus and salvation, born of faith in the saving truth of the Gospel."

Let us remind

Pope Leo XIV strongly called for an end to the war in Ukraine, especially after new serious attacks. He stressed the need to "support every initiative for dialogue and peace."

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyNews of the World
Pope Leo XIV
Rome
Ukraine
