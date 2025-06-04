$41.640.02
Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Publications
Exclusives
Putin assured the Pope of his desire for peace, accusing Kyiv of escalation.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

Russian media reported on a phone call between Putin and Pope Francis, during which the dictator expressed interest in a peaceful settlement, while accusing Ukraine of escalating the conflict and engaging in terrorism.

Putin assured the Pope of his desire for peace, accusing Kyiv of escalation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with Pope Leo XIV. The Kremlin said that Putin, in a conversation with the Pope, allegedly confirmed his interest in achieving peace in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

During the exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine, Putin confirmed his interest in achieving peace through political and diplomatic means, and stressed that in order to definitively, fairly and comprehensively resolve the crisis, it is necessary to eliminate its root causes.

- the Kremlin said in a statement distributed by Russian media.

In the context of the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian dictator stressed that "the Russian side is taking all possible measures to reunite children with their relatives." He also complained to the Pope that "the Kyiv regime is betting on escalating the conflict."

Russia does not see the Vatican as a serious arena for peace talks - Reuters26.05.25, 14:42 • 3296 views

Putin also noted the pontiff's willingness to facilitate the settlement of the crisis, in particular, with the participation of the Vatican on a depoliticized basis in resolving acute humanitarian issues.

Peace is possible or Putin is playing: Rutte said that the Russian dictator needs to be tested through negotiations04.06.25, 15:15 • 2770 views

In addition, the Russian dictator "expressed hope that the Holy See will be more active in supporting freedom of religion in Ukraine."

Putin also told the Pope about some mythical "Kyiv's strike on civilians the other day," which is allegedly "unambiguously qualified in international law as terrorism."

Pope Francis called for unity in prayer for peace in Ukraine after the brutal shelling by the Russian Federation28.05.25, 17:42 • 2602 views

Let us remind you

Earlier today, the Russian dictator said that he does not see the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine at the highest level, calling the Ukrainian authorities "terrorist." Putin said that a break in hostilities would be used to prepare terrorist attacks.

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Pope Leo XIV
Istanbul
Ukraine
Vatican City
