Pope Francis called for unity in prayer for peace in Ukraine after the brutal shelling by the Russian Federation

Addressing pilgrims, Pope Leo XIV called on everyone to unite in prayer for peace in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the information portal of the Holy See.

Details

On Wednesday, May 28, concluding the general audience for pilgrims in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV turned his thoughts to Ukraine, which has suffered heavy shelling in recent days.

In these days, my thoughts often turn to the Ukrainian people, who have suffered from new serious attacks on civilians and infrastructure – said Pope Leo XIV.

Before greeting the Italian-speaking pilgrims, the Holy Father assured of his "closeness and prayers for all victims, especially children and families".

I resolutely renew my call to stop the war and support every initiative aimed at dialogue and peace. I ask everyone to unite in prayer for peace in Ukraine and everywhere where people suffer from war – called Leo XIV.

Let us remind

On May 21, during a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pope Leo XIV confirmed his readiness to accept negotiations on peace in Ukraine in the Vatican.

Reference

Pope Leo XIV took office as head of the Roman Catholic Church on May 18, 2025.