Russia does not see the Vatican as a serious arena for peace talks - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Russia does not consider the Vatican as a neutral platform for negotiations with Ukraine. They offer Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.

Russia does not see the Vatican as a serious arena for peace talks - Reuters

Russia does not consider the Vatican as a serious place for peace negotiations with Ukraine, as the Holy See is the residence of Catholicism and is surrounded by Italy, a member of NATO and the EU, Reuters reports, citing three high-ranking Russian sources, noting that Russian sources said they consider Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman as potentially suitable venues for negotiations, writes UNN.

Details

They also note that many Russian officials cannot even fly there due to Western restrictions.

So far, the Vatican has remained silent publicly about the idea expressed by US President Donald Trump after a conversation with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin that Pope Leo XIV could hold talks aimed at ending the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, the publication notes.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said last week that Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff born in the United States, confirmed his readiness to hold talks during a telephone conversation with her.

Italy supported Trump's proposal for Vatican mediation in peace talks - BBC20.05.25, 22:20 • 3974 views

"The Vatican is definitely not perceived in Russia as a serious force capable of resolving such a complex conflict," said one high-ranking Russian source familiar with the Kremlin's views at the highest level, on condition of anonymity.

Among the reasons cited by the three sources was "the fact that both Russia and Ukraine are predominantly Eastern Orthodox countries, while the Vatican is surrounded by NATO member Italy, which has supported Ukraine and repeatedly imposed sanctions against Russia."

The Kremlin and the Vatican did not respond to requests for comment. When asked about the Vatican's idea last week, the Kremlin said no decision had yet been made.

Kremlin on the continuation of negotiations with Ukraine and the place of their holding: there is no understanding yet26.05.25, 13:33 • 1204 views

Russian sources stressed that it would be very difficult for most senior Russian officials to even get to the Vatican from Moscow, as direct flights were cancelled after the start of the war on February 24, 2022, and many EU sanctions are in place against Russian officials.

One of the Russian officials sarcastically remarked that the only place better than the Vatican would be The Hague - the location of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Putin on charges of war crimes.

Putin's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said on Friday that the idea of the Vatican as a potential arena for peace talks was "somewhat inelegant" given that Russia and Ukraine are Eastern Orthodox countries.

Russian sources said they "consider Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman as potentially suitable venues for negotiations." Putin has repeatedly praised the Arab Gulf states and Turkey for their attempts to mediate an end to the war.

Addition

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV announced the Vatican's readiness to host the next round of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine is still considering the Vatican as a place for a potential technical meeting with Russia - Sybiha23.05.25, 19:53 • 2972 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is considering the possibility of a high-level meeting - Ukraine, the USA, Russia, Great Britain, the EU. According to him, such a meeting could take place in Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland.

In Istanbul on May 16, the first direct negotiations in more than three years took place between the Ukrainian delegation, led by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, and the Russian delegation, led by Advisor to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Medinsky. The parties stated that they had reached a number of agreements, including an exchange of prisoners in the format of "1000 for 1000".

Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russia: WSJ learns that they may continue in the Vatican in mid-June22.05.25, 09:15 • 3476 views

Julia Shramko

