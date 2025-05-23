Ukraine is still interested in holding a meeting with Russia regarding negotiations on a ceasefire in the Vatican. This was stated to journalists by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

Answering the question whether Ukraine is still considering the Vatican as a place for a potential technical meeting with Russia, Sybiha answered: "We do."

We are interested and we are grateful to Pope Leo XIV personally for this proposal. We would welcome such a meeting in the Vatican - said Sybiha.

Addition

The leaders of the United States and Europe hope that the Vatican will involve Russia and Ukraine in peace negotiations, but the Kremlin is not interested in changing the venue and expects that technical-level negotiations will resume in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is working to ensure that a technical meeting with the Russians takes place as soon as possible, because Ukraine's interest is not to prolong the war, but to be ready for any development of the situation. It is obvious to the world that Russia is to blame for the war still going on. Ukraine is ready for the fastest possible steps.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that technical-level negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine could take place in the Vatican next week.