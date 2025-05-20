Italy supports Trump's proposal for Vatican mediation in peace talks - BBC

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 21465 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 60247 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 128603 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 62045 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 122688 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 60275 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 198930 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 96540 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 158414 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110552 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Popular news

They chained their son and then set him on fire: in Zakarpattia, the court sentenced the parents for the fatal "punishment"

May 20, 11:41 AM • 6210 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

May 20, 12:03 PM • 30629 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

May 20, 12:57 PM • 42389 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 77187 views

Republicans Risk Losing Their Biggest Donor? Musk Says He Will Cut Political Spending

05:11 PM • 27283 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 77224 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 128603 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 122688 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 198930 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 167815 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 119916 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 86732 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 82359 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 165039 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 166783 views
Italy supports Trump's proposal for Vatican mediation in peace talks - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Italy is ready to facilitate contacts for peace in Ukraine and welcomes the Vatican's willingness to host negotiations. Ukraine is open to negotiations in the Vatican.

Italy supports Trump's proposal for Vatican mediation in peace talks - BBC

Italy supported the proposal of US President Donald Trump for the Vatican to mediate in negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine. This was reported by the BBC, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Office of Prime Minister Georgia Meloni stated that Italy is ready to "facilitate contacts and work for peace" in Ukraine, and "positively assess" the readiness of Pope Leo IV to accept negotiations in the Vatican.

The publication recalls that last week the Pontiff said that the Vatican is "always ready" to unite enemies and "will make every effort" to make peace prevail.

But the Holy See says that the idea of holding negotiations or even mediating in them - which Trump suggested as an option - is currently more of a hope than any concrete plan

- the article says.

At the same time, the authors point out that if "direct interaction continues", Ukraine seems to be open to the idea of holding negotiations in the Vatican.

"The Catholic Church has a history of helping to mediate conflicts and has already participated in negotiations on the release of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," the publication adds.

Let us remind

On the eve, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is considering the possibility of a meeting of all teams at a high level - Ukraine, the USA, the Russian Federation, Great Britain, the EU. According to him, such a meeting may take place in Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland.

Earlier, Zelensky, after holding a meeting following the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, instructed to form a permanent expanded national negotiating group.

"As always, great ideas": Zelenskyy discussed with Meloni the conversation with Trump and platforms for negotiations with Russia20.05.25, 15:48 • 1652 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Giorgia Meloni
Donald Trump
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vatican City
