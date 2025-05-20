Italy supports Trump's proposal for Vatican mediation in peace talks - BBC

Italy supported the proposal of US President Donald Trump for the Vatican to mediate in negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine. This was reported by the BBC, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Office of Prime Minister Georgia Meloni stated that Italy is ready to "facilitate contacts and work for peace" in Ukraine, and "positively assess" the readiness of Pope Leo IV to accept negotiations in the Vatican.

The publication recalls that last week the Pontiff said that the Vatican is "always ready" to unite enemies and "will make every effort" to make peace prevail.

But the Holy See says that the idea of holding negotiations or even mediating in them - which Trump suggested as an option - is currently more of a hope than any concrete plan - the article says.

At the same time, the authors point out that if "direct interaction continues", Ukraine seems to be open to the idea of holding negotiations in the Vatican.

"The Catholic Church has a history of helping to mediate conflicts and has already participated in negotiations on the release of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," the publication adds.

Let us remind

On the eve, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is considering the possibility of a meeting of all teams at a high level - Ukraine, the USA, the Russian Federation, Great Britain, the EU. According to him, such a meeting may take place in Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland.

Earlier, Zelensky, after holding a meeting following the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, instructed to form a permanent expanded national negotiating group.

