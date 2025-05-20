"As always, great ideas": Zelenskyy discussed with Meloni the conversation with Trump and platforms for negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued his conversations with partners - he discussed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the conversation with US President Donald Trump and "possible platforms for talks with the Russians", and pointed out that the Italian leader has "as always, cool ideas", writes UNN.

Good conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. As always, cool ideas. We discussed yesterday's conversation with President Trump and European leaders. We are coordinating our positions - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President pointed out that "Italy is on the side of all efforts for the sake of true peace". "We agreed to contact each other regarding our next steps," he said.

We discussed possible platforms for talks with the Russians. We need a ceasefire to save people's lives. We need honest diplomacy. Ukraine is ready, and we need to ensure Russia's willingness to really end the war - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier today, May 20, announced a series of negotiations with partners. In particular, he discussed the conversation with Trump and pressure on the Russian Federation with the President of Finland, against the backdrop of the fact that Russia, apparently, "is trying to buy time to continue the war and occupation", as he reported on social media.

Meloni and Stubb were among those European leaders with whom Zelenskyy spoke to Trump on May 19, following the US President's conversation with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

Axios learned the details of Trump's conversation with EU and Zelenskyy leaders: some seemed "surprised" or "shocked"