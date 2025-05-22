Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: WSJ learns they may continue in the Vatican in mid-June
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has stated his desire to continue negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the Vatican. Negotiations are expected to begin in mid-June.
US President Donald Trump said he wants to quickly continue lower-level talks between Russia and Ukraine in the Vatican, with talks in the Vatican expected to begin in mid-June, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources, UNN writes.
Talks in the Vatican are expected to begin in mid-June
Details
During a telephone conversation with European leaders on Sunday, Trump reportedly noted that he would send US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg to the talks, which are expected to take place in the Vatican. According to one of the people informed about the telephone conversation, on Monday Trump seemed as if he had no obligations regarding the role of the United States.
Some Europeans insisted during the conversation on Monday that any talks in the Vatican should result in an unconditional ceasefire. But Trump refused again, saying he didn't like the term "unconditional". He said he had never used the term, although he used it when calling for a 30-day ceasefire in a post on his Truth Social platform on May 8, the publication writes. Eventually, the Europeans reportedly agreed to drop the adjective.
Trump privately told European leaders that Putin is not ready to end the war - WSJ22.05.25, 08:59 • 1484 views