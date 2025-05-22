Trump privately told European leaders that Putin is not ready to end the war - WSJ
Kyiv • UNN
According to the WSJ, Trump told European leaders that Putin does not want peace because he thinks he is winning. Trump also offered to hold negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in the Vatican.
US President Donald Trump privately stated in a phone conversation with European leaders that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not ready to end the war, citing three people familiar with the conversation, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.
Details
"On Monday, during a phone conversation, President Trump told European leaders that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to end the war in Ukraine because he thinks he is winning," citing three people familiar with the conversation, The Wall Street Journal reports.
As the publication notes, "this recognition was what European leaders have long believed about Putin, but they heard it from Trump for the first time." This also contradicted what Trump often said publicly that he believes Putin sincerely wants peace, the publication notes.
The White House declined to comment and referred to Trump's social media post on Monday about his conversation with Putin. "The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn't, I would say so now," he said.
"Although Trump seems to have come to the conclusion that Putin is not ready for peace, it has not made him do what Europeans and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have argued he should do: double down on efforts to fight Russia," the publication points out.
Trump, as noted, held a phone conversation with European leaders earlier on Sunday - the day before his two-hour conversation with Putin. "Then he made it clear that he could impose sanctions if Putin refused a ceasefire," according to people familiar with the conversation. "By Monday, he had changed his position again. He was not ready to do it. Instead, Trump said he wanted to quickly resume lower-level talks between Russia and Ukraine in the Vatican," the publication says.
Trump's phone conversation on Monday involving President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, as indicated, "was partly the culmination of a European diplomatic offensive that began about 10 days ago and aimed to force Trump to put pressure on Putin."
Although the effort was ultimately unsuccessful in getting Trump to do so through additional sanctions, "Europeans saw some positives in the result." "The process helped everyone, including Trump, to clarify Putin's position: he does not want to stop the war at this stage. And for Europeans, it helped to emphasize that now they need to support Ukraine in many ways," the publication writes. "Europeans do not believe that the Trump administration will stop exporting weapons from the United States as long as Europe or Ukraine pays for them," people said.
