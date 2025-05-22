Trump privately told European leaders that Putin is not ready to end the war - WSJ

$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Trump privately told European leaders that Putin is not ready to end the war - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

According to the WSJ, Trump told European leaders that Putin does not want peace because he thinks he is winning. Trump also offered to hold negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in the Vatican.

Trump privately told European leaders that Putin is not ready to end the war - WSJ

US President Donald Trump privately stated in a phone conversation with European leaders that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not ready to end the war, citing three people familiar with the conversation, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.

Details

"On Monday, during a phone conversation, President Trump told European leaders that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to end the war in Ukraine because he thinks he is winning," citing three people familiar with the conversation, The Wall Street Journal reports.

As the publication notes, "this recognition was what European leaders have long believed about Putin, but they heard it from Trump for the first time." This also contradicted what Trump often said publicly that he believes Putin sincerely wants peace, the publication notes.

The White House declined to comment and referred to Trump's social media post on Monday about his conversation with Putin. "The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn't, I would say so now," he said.

"Although Trump seems to have come to the conclusion that Putin is not ready for peace, it has not made him do what Europeans and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have argued he should do: double down on efforts to fight Russia," the publication points out.

Trump, as noted, held a phone conversation with European leaders earlier on Sunday - the day before his two-hour conversation with Putin. "Then he made it clear that he could impose sanctions if Putin refused a ceasefire," according to people familiar with the conversation. "By Monday, he had changed his position again. He was not ready to do it. Instead, Trump said he wanted to quickly resume lower-level talks between Russia and Ukraine in the Vatican," the publication says.

Trump's phone conversation on Monday involving President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, as indicated, "was partly the culmination of a European diplomatic offensive that began about 10 days ago and aimed to force Trump to put pressure on Putin."

Although the effort was ultimately unsuccessful in getting Trump to do so through additional sanctions, "Europeans saw some positives in the result." "The process helped everyone, including Trump, to clarify Putin's position: he does not want to stop the war at this stage. And for Europeans, it helped to emphasize that now they need to support Ukraine in many ways," the publication writes. "Europeans do not believe that the Trump administration will stop exporting weapons from the United States as long as Europe or Ukraine pays for them," people said.

To be supplemented...

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
