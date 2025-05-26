Kremlin on the continuation of negotiations with Ukraine and the place of their holding: there is no understanding yet

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 13694 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 35142 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 38562 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 52259 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 71235 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 72346 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 81750 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 247929 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 372682 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 409851 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.6m/s
81%
747mm
Popular news

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 38551 views

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

May 26, 04:26 AM • 20510 views

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 7218 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 55021 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

06:59 AM • 29108 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 372682 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 409851 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 361908 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 452839 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 530228 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 145412 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 247929 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 87219 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 81844 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 84532 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Kremlin on the continuation of negotiations with Ukraine and the place of their holding: there is no understanding yet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1178 views

Dmitry Peskov said that there is no understanding yet either on the continuation of the negotiation process with Ukraine, or on the place of their holding. Russia is grateful to Turkey for the conditions in Istanbul.

Kremlin on the continuation of negotiations with Ukraine and the place of their holding: there is no understanding yet

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "so far" there is "no understanding" on the continuation of the negotiation process with Ukraine and on the venue for the negotiations. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

Peskov answered the question of how satisfied Russia is with Turkey's mediation role and whether a new round of negotiations on Turkish territory is possible.

"So far, there is no understanding on the continuation of the negotiation process and on the venue for the negotiations. We need to prepare for the next round. Therefore, it is too early to talk about this. Of course, we are grateful to the Turkish Republic for the ideal conditions that the Turkish side provided for the Istanbul talks," Peskov said.

Addition

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine is still interested in holding a meeting with Russia on negotiations on a ceasefire in the Vatican.

Bloomberg reported that US and European leaders are pinning their hopes on the Vatican to involve Russia and Ukraine in peace negotiations, but the Kremlin is not interested in changing the venue and expects that technical-level negotiations will resume in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working to ensure that a technical meeting with the Russians takes place as soon as possible, because the Ukrainian interest is not to prolong the war, but to be ready for any development of the situation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Istanbul
Europe
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
Brent
$63.97
Bitcoin
$109,647.10
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,359.80
Ethereum
$2,559.63