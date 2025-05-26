Kremlin on the continuation of negotiations with Ukraine and the place of their holding: there is no understanding yet

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "so far" there is "no understanding" on the continuation of the negotiation process with Ukraine and on the venue for the negotiations. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

Peskov answered the question of how satisfied Russia is with Turkey's mediation role and whether a new round of negotiations on Turkish territory is possible.

"So far, there is no understanding on the continuation of the negotiation process and on the venue for the negotiations. We need to prepare for the next round. Therefore, it is too early to talk about this. Of course, we are grateful to the Turkish Republic for the ideal conditions that the Turkish side provided for the Istanbul talks," Peskov said.

Addition

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine is still interested in holding a meeting with Russia on negotiations on a ceasefire in the Vatican.

Bloomberg reported that US and European leaders are pinning their hopes on the Vatican to involve Russia and Ukraine in peace negotiations, but the Kremlin is not interested in changing the venue and expects that technical-level negotiations will resume in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working to ensure that a technical meeting with the Russians takes place as soon as possible, because the Ukrainian interest is not to prolong the war, but to be ready for any development of the situation.

