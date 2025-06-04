$41.640.02
Peace is possible or Putin is playing: Rutte said that the Russian dictator needs to be tested through negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that negotiations with the Russian Federation are necessary to test Putin's intentions. He emphasized the importance of US efforts in this process to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.

Peace is possible or Putin is playing: Rutte said that the Russian dictator needs to be tested through negotiations

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is not sure that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will bring peace closer, but he is convinced that Putin needs to be checked with their help.

This was stated by the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) Mark Rutte at the conference, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

We must make sure that we bring Ukraine to a strong and lasting peace. This is exactly what the United States wants, what all allies want, of course, what Ukraine wants. So Putin should never try this again (ed. - to fight, to attack). And this means that we have to check him. We have to sit down with him, at least with his team, and discuss. I think the US is taking the lead on this issue, and I am very happy that they are doing so.

- Rutte noted.

He emphasized the efforts of Trump to get the negotiation process off the ground.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote about the statements of the NATO Secretary General that peace is impossible without the long-term security of Ukraine. The summit in Vilnius will discuss support for Ukraine to win the war. 

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Politics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Vilnius
United States
Ukraine
