European leaders agreed to “ensure the return of a just peace” to Ukraine - Macron

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 10473 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 31098 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 21566 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104404 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 87561 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111080 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116367 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145323 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115064 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168972 views

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 85060 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 41852 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 68096 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101734 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 30895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 31098 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145323 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136393 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168972 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 11123 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130882 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132870 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161517 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141003 views
European leaders agreed to “ensure the return of a just peace” to Ukraine - Macron

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32397 views

Macron held talks with key European leaders to ensure a just peace in Ukraine. The politicians also agreed to strengthen the security of Europeans “during all future negotiations.

Leading European politicians have agreed to ensure a "just, lasting and durable" return of peace to Ukraine. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron on social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, he recently had conversations with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Ministers of Great Britain and Hungary Keir Starmer and Viktor Orban, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"After discussions with European colleagues and allies over the past few days, we are committed to ensuring that peace returns to Ukraine in a fair, lasting and durable way, and that the security of Europeans is enhanced during all future negotiations," Macron said.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keith Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on positions to support Kyiv ahead of their visits to the United States next week. The British and French leaders will hold separate meetings with US President Donald Trump, during which they agreed to demonstrate "united leadership in support of Ukraine.

Macron responds to Trump on Zelensky's legitimacy21.02.25, 07:39 • 33616 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Contact us about advertising