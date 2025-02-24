European leaders agreed to “ensure the return of a just peace” to Ukraine - Macron

Leading European politicians have agreed to ensure a "just, lasting and durable" return of peace to Ukraine. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron on social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, he recently had conversations with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Ministers of Great Britain and Hungary Keir Starmer and Viktor Orban, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"After discussions with European colleagues and allies over the past few days, we are committed to ensuring that peace returns to Ukraine in a fair, lasting and durable way, and that the security of Europeans is enhanced during all future negotiations," Macron said.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keith Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on positions to support Kyiv ahead of their visits to the United States next week. The British and French leaders will hold separate meetings with US President Donald Trump, during which they agreed to demonstrate "united leadership in support of Ukraine.

Macron responds to Trump on Zelensky's legitimacy