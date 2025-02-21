Macron expressed his support for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responding to recent statements by US President Donald Trump. This is reported by BFMTV, UNN reports.

Details

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy was elected in a democratic election, which emphasizes his legitimacy in the context of international politics. Compared to the president of a terrorist country, putin, who has long violated democratic principles by manipulating election results and resorting to violence against opponents, Zelenskyy won his position through the will of the people.

The Ukrainian president was elected in free elections, this is not the case with vladimir putin, who has long killed his opponents and manipulated his elections - said the French leader.

In addition, Macron drew attention to the possibility of holding elections in a country where the president organized mobilization and millions of citizens were forced to flee because of the war.

He emphasized that despite the difficult circumstances, Zelenskyy remains a legitimate president and continues to fulfill his duties even in the face of Russian aggression.

